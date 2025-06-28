        <
        >

          2025 Wimbledon: Daily schedule, weather forecast, how to watch

          play
          Djokovic crashes Sabalenka's press conference ahead of Wimbledon (1:50)

          Novak Djokovic takes over Aryna Sabalenka's press conference ahead of Wimbledon. (1:50)

          • ESPN
          Jun 28, 2025, 05:26 PM

          The 2025 Wimledon Championships are here, with the world's best tennis players making the annual pilgrimage to SW19 for their shot at one of the biggest prizes in tennis.

          Here's everything you need to know.

          MONDAY'S SCHEDULE

          Brackets:

          Men's singles | Women's singles
          Men's doubles | Women's Doubles | Mixed doubles

          Note: The first match of the day on each court is listed first and subsequent matches are listed below.

          CENTRE COURT (from 1.30pm BST)

          Fabio Fognini vs. Carlos Alcaraz (2)
          Paula Badosa (9) vs Katie Boulter
          Arthur Rinderknech vs. Alexander Zverev (3)

          COURT 1 (from 1.00pm BST)

          Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Carson Branstine
          Jacob Fearnley vs Joao Fonseca
          Emma Raducanu vs Mingge Xu

          COURT 2 (from 11.00am BST)

          Benjamin Bonzi vs Daniil Medvedev (9)
          Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs Madison Keys (6)
          Jasmine Paolini (4) vs Anastasija Sevastova
          Taylor Fritz (5) vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

          COURT 3 (from 11.00am BST)

          Sonay Kartal vs Jelena Ostapenko (20)
          Holger Rune (8) vs Nicolas Jarry
          Matteo Berrettini (32) vs Kamil Majchrzak
          Katerina Siniakova vs Qinwen Zheng (5)

          COURT 12 (from 11.00am BST)

          Elmer Moller vs Frances Tiafoe (12)
          Valentin Royer vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (24)
          Leylah Fernandez (29) vs Hannah Klugman
          Marketa Vondrousova vs McCartney Kessler (32)

          COURT 18 (from 11.00am BST)

          Anna Bondar vs Elina Svitolina (14)
          Cameron Norrie vs Roberto Bautista Agut
          Mackenzie McDonald vs Karen Khachanov (17)
          Naomi Osaka vs Talia Gibson

          COURT 4 (from 11.00am BST)

          Oliver Tarvet vs Leandro Riedi
          Greet Minnen vs Olivia Gadecki
          Ethan Quinn vs Henry Searle

          COURT 5 (from 11.00am BST)

          Adrian Mannarino vs Christopher O'Connell
          Luciano Darderi vs Roman Safiullin
          Lulu Sun vs Marie Bouzkova

          COURT 6 (from 11.00am BST)

          Learner Tien vs Nishesh Basavareddy
          Varvara Gracheva vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich
          Ann Li vs Viktorija Golubic
          Matteo Arnaldi vs Botic Van De Zandschulp

          Daily Wimbledon weather forecast

          The Met Office forecasts a sunny day with highs of 34 degrees Celsius. Sunset is expected at 9.21 pm.

          How to watch

          Dates: June 30 to July 13

          Venue: The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon

          How to watch: In the UK, Wimbledon will be broadcast live on BBC as usual, although the men's and women's singles finals will also be shown on TNT Sports.

          In the United States, ESPN is the home of the All England Club showing 250 hours of live action available across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+ and ESPN Deportes

          You can also follow the latest coverage on ESPN.com.

          Who are the favourites?

          Wimbledon can always spell an upset, and there are plenty of contenders for this year's singles titles.

          Last month's French Open saw both singles events sport a final between the No.1 and No. 2 seeds -- the first time that has happened at Roland Garros since 1984.

          Carlos Alcaraz fought from behind and outlasted Jannik Sinner to take the men's trophy, while Coco Gauff won her first French Open title by beating Aryna Sabalenka.

          You'd be bold to bet again those four making the latter stages, or even the final, of this year's Wimbledon. But the All England Club rarely goes according to plan.

          Novak Djokovic is vying to add to his seven Wimbledon crowns, while Alexander Zverev, Jack Draper and Taylor Fritz will also be looking to upset the order win their first Grand Slam title.

          In the women's bracket, Jessica Pegula enters as the third seed, although she has never made it past the quarterfinals in SW19. Jasmine Paolini has fared much better -- she lost to Barbora Krejčíková in last year's final -- although she has shown mixed form so far this year.

          Prize money

          The total prize money for the championships this summer is £53.5 million, with the winners of the men's and women's singles titles each taking home £3m -- an 11% increase from last year.

          Men's and women's doubles champions will earn £680,000, while mixed doubles winners claim £135,000.

          Breakdown of single's prize money:

          Winner: £3m
          Runner-up: £1.52m
          Semifinal: £775,000
          Quarterfinal: £400,000
          Fourth round: £240,000
          Third round: £152,000
          Second round: £99,000
          First round: £66,000

          Where can fans find more ESPN tennis coverage?

          ESPN's tennis page has all the latest breaking news, analysis, features, rankings, Grand Slam title winners and more.

          - Ranking the top contenders at Wimbledon 2025
          - Why are there so few women coaches in professional tennis?
          - WATCH: Will this be Djokovic's 'last dance' at SW19?