2025 Wimbledon: Daily schedule, weather forecast, how to watch

The 2025 Wimledon Championships are here, with the world's best tennis players making the annual pilgrimage to SW19 for their shot at one of the biggest prizes in tennis.
Here's everything you need to know.
MONDAY'S SCHEDULE
Brackets:
Men's singles | Women's singles
Men's doubles | Women's Doubles | Mixed doubles
Note: The first match of the day on each court is listed first and subsequent matches are listed below.
CENTRE COURT (from 1.30pm BST)
Fabio Fognini vs. Carlos Alcaraz (2)
Paula Badosa (9) vs Katie Boulter
Arthur Rinderknech vs. Alexander Zverev (3)
COURT 1 (from 1.00pm BST)
Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Carson Branstine
Jacob Fearnley vs Joao Fonseca
Emma Raducanu vs Mingge Xu
COURT 2 (from 11.00am BST)
Benjamin Bonzi vs Daniil Medvedev (9)
Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs Madison Keys (6)
Jasmine Paolini (4) vs Anastasija Sevastova
Taylor Fritz (5) vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
COURT 3 (from 11.00am BST)
Sonay Kartal vs Jelena Ostapenko (20)
Holger Rune (8) vs Nicolas Jarry
Matteo Berrettini (32) vs Kamil Majchrzak
Katerina Siniakova vs Qinwen Zheng (5)
COURT 12 (from 11.00am BST)
Elmer Moller vs Frances Tiafoe (12)
Valentin Royer vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (24)
Leylah Fernandez (29) vs Hannah Klugman
Marketa Vondrousova vs McCartney Kessler (32)
COURT 18 (from 11.00am BST)
Anna Bondar vs Elina Svitolina (14)
Cameron Norrie vs Roberto Bautista Agut
Mackenzie McDonald vs Karen Khachanov (17)
Naomi Osaka vs Talia Gibson
COURT 4 (from 11.00am BST)
Oliver Tarvet vs Leandro Riedi
Greet Minnen vs Olivia Gadecki
Ethan Quinn vs Henry Searle
COURT 5 (from 11.00am BST)
Adrian Mannarino vs Christopher O'Connell
Luciano Darderi vs Roman Safiullin
Lulu Sun vs Marie Bouzkova
COURT 6 (from 11.00am BST)
Learner Tien vs Nishesh Basavareddy
Varvara Gracheva vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich
Ann Li vs Viktorija Golubic
Matteo Arnaldi vs Botic Van De Zandschulp
Daily Wimbledon weather forecast
The Met Office forecasts a sunny day with highs of 34 degrees Celsius. Sunset is expected at 9.21 pm.
How to watch
Dates: June 30 to July 13
Venue: The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon
How to watch: In the UK, Wimbledon will be broadcast live on BBC as usual, although the men's and women's singles finals will also be shown on TNT Sports.
In the United States, ESPN is the home of the All England Club showing 250 hours of live action available across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+ and ESPN Deportes
You can also follow the latest coverage on ESPN.com.
Who are the favourites?
Wimbledon can always spell an upset, and there are plenty of contenders for this year's singles titles.
Last month's French Open saw both singles events sport a final between the No.1 and No. 2 seeds -- the first time that has happened at Roland Garros since 1984.
Carlos Alcaraz fought from behind and outlasted Jannik Sinner to take the men's trophy, while Coco Gauff won her first French Open title by beating Aryna Sabalenka.
You'd be bold to bet again those four making the latter stages, or even the final, of this year's Wimbledon. But the All England Club rarely goes according to plan.
Novak Djokovic is vying to add to his seven Wimbledon crowns, while Alexander Zverev, Jack Draper and Taylor Fritz will also be looking to upset the order win their first Grand Slam title.
In the women's bracket, Jessica Pegula enters as the third seed, although she has never made it past the quarterfinals in SW19. Jasmine Paolini has fared much better -- she lost to Barbora Krejčíková in last year's final -- although she has shown mixed form so far this year.
Prize money
The total prize money for the championships this summer is £53.5 million, with the winners of the men's and women's singles titles each taking home £3m -- an 11% increase from last year.
Men's and women's doubles champions will earn £680,000, while mixed doubles winners claim £135,000.
Breakdown of single's prize money:
Winner: £3m
Runner-up: £1.52m
Semifinal: £775,000
Quarterfinal: £400,000
Fourth round: £240,000
Third round: £152,000
Second round: £99,000
First round: £66,000
Where can fans find more ESPN tennis coverage?
ESPN's tennis page has all the latest breaking news, analysis, features, rankings, Grand Slam title winners and more.
- Ranking the top contenders at Wimbledon 2025
- Why are there so few women coaches in professional tennis?
- WATCH: Will this be Djokovic's 'last dance' at SW19?