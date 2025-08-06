Open Extended Reactions

MASON, OHIO -- Former world No. 1 and seven-time major singles champion Venus Williams said she was uncertain about her future beyond the upcoming US Open but teased she wasn't done with the sport just yet.

"I'm very much in the moment," Williams said when asked about next season. "I don't think you should ever rule me out. That's all I can say."

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday ahead of the Cincinnati Open, in which she received a wild card for entry, Williams, 45, said the focus of her most recent return was on the North American summer hard-court season and didn't believe she would play in any other events in 2025. She has received a wild card to play in the newly revamped mixed doubles tournament, alongside fellow American Reilly Opelka, and is expected to receive a wild card to play in the singles draw as well. Wild cards for the year's final major are anticipated to be announced next week.

Before returning to competition at last month's Citi Open in Washington D.C., Williams had not played since March 2024, fueling speculation she had retired from the sport. She has since revealed she underwent surgery to remove uterine fibroids last August. She told reporters she was unable to even stand up straight and walking was challenging during her early recovery. She said she was "nowhere near playing professional tennis" at the time. When she returned to the practice court, she wasn't focused on a formal comeback.

"I think tennis is always in the back of my head, but I felt like I had time," Williams said. "As strange as that sounds, I felt like I had time just to get well and when I was on the court, I was always working on my game. I didn't just go and let it all fall apart, even if it was just a half an hour, just try to get something out of it. And there's obviously, it's no secret that you get great legs and great arms with tennis, so I figured I may as well at least keep my figure. That's the very least we do."

Williams won her first-round match at the 500-level event in July with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Peyton Stearns to great fanfare, and was victorious in her opening-round doubles match with partner Hailey Baptiste. Williams called the fan response to her return and her performance "so sweet and so motivating." She added she had been surprised by the attention the false announcement of her receiving a wild card to Indian Wells in March had gotten. She called her participation "fake news" on Wednesday but still seemed touched by the reception it had received.

"I was in Europe, I couldn't even be in the area," Williams said. "I was like, 'I wish I could play. I'm just not there.' And I just remember everyone was so happy that I felt sad to let everyone down and say, 'I'm not playing.' I was like, 'I don't want to break anyone's heart. I'm sorry it's not real and I'll not be there.'"

Williams said that kind of support from the fans has inspired her to "give that same love back with my performance" on the court, but insisted she didn't need any extra motivation. "I've always played for me," she added.

Williams made her professional debut in 1994 and won her first major singles title at Wimbledon in 2000. Throughout her career, she has won 49 singles titles, 14 Grand Slam doubles titles alongside younger sister Serena, 2 mixed doubles crowns and 5 Olympic medals, including four golds. Serena, a 23-time major singles champion, retired from professional tennis in 2022.

Currently ranked No. 643, Williams will play Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first round at the Cincinnati Open.