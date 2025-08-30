Taylor Townsend shares what went down during her heated exchange with Jelena Ostapenko after their US Open match. (1:26)

Open Extended Reactions

Jelena Ostapenko apologized on social media Saturday, three days after telling American Taylor Townsend that she had "no class" and "no education" following their second-round match at the US Open.

Townsend, who is Black, and Ostapenko, who is from Latvia, had an intense back-and-forth after Townsend won in straight sets Wednesday. After their match, Townsend said Ostapenko berated her for not apologizing for a net cord and then used insulting language and questioned Townsend's intellect and character.

Ostapenko's words sparked accusations of racism, with Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka among those who publicly came to Townsend's defense. Osaka called what Townsend reported Ostapenko saying "one of the worst things you can say to a Black tennis player in a majority white sport."

Ostapenko wrote on her Instagram story Saturday, "I wanted to apologize for some of the things I said during my second-round singles match. English is not my native language so when I said education I was speaking only about what I believe as tennis etiquette, but I understand how the words I used could have offended many people beyond the tennis court.

"I appreciate the support as I continue to learn and grow as a person and a tennis player. Goodbye New York and I look forward to being back next year."

Townsend was asked Wednesday whether she thought there were racial undertones to Ostapenko's comments and said she "didn't take it that way," but acknowledged, "That has been a stigma in our community of being 'not educated' and all of the things, when it's the furthest thing from the truth."

Townsend, who upset No. 5 seed Mirra Andreeva on Friday night to reach the US Open round of 16 for the first time since 2019, said she received countless messages of support from friends and players and would continue to stand up for her values.

"Sometimes, I feel like in society, especially people of color, we are expected to be silenced, or sometimes there are times where we have to decide and be very strategic as to when we speak up, and in these type of moments, it's important for me to speak up, not only for myself but for my culture," Townsend said while meeting with the media Thursday after her first-round doubles win with partner Katerina Siniakova. "No matter what, no matter what attention comes or whatever, I think it's about being unapologetically yourself, be happy in who you are and never allow anyone to take you out of your character and who you are as a person."

On Thursday, Townsend said she had not heard from Ostapenko since their match. It is not known whether they have communicated since.

Townsend will play in the fourth round of singles on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.