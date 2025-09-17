Emma Raducanu overcomes tears, rain delays at Korea Open

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo is fired up about celebrities getting free tickets to the US Open final. (2:03)

After numerous rain delays, Emma Raducanu finally booked her place in the round of 16 of the Korea Open with a straight-sets win over Romania's Jaqueline Cristian.

In her first match since her third-round exit from the US Open, Raducanu earned a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Cristian.

It was not a straight forward match for Raducanu, who fell behind 3-1 in the first set. She appeared to wipe away tears as she plotted her comeback, soon levelling the scores at 3-3 before going on to take the set.

The second set saw just one serve held in the first five games, although again Raducanu came through to secure the victory.

She will face former Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova in the next round.

"I'm super happy to have won today," Raducanu said in her on-court interview.

"It hasn't been easy, I feel like I've played this match the last three days so to pull through after waiting I'm super pleased with how I came through.

"She's a really tough opponent, tough conditions, very slow rallies and long points so happy to have gone through."