SEOUL, South Korea -- Top-seeded Iga Świątek overcame a poor first set to beat No. 2-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova 1-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5 and win the Korea Open on Sunday.

Świątek dropped her own serve five times, was edged out 6-2 in aces, had nine double-faults, and even won fewer points than Alexandrova during a tight contest at Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center lasting close to three hours.

It was the six-time Grand Slam champion's third title of the year and 25th overall. The 24-year-old Pole won the Cincinnati Open title last month and clinched her first Wimbledon title in July.

She improved to 25-5 overall in WTA finals.