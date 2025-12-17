Open Extended Reactions

Carlos Alcaraz is parting ways with his longtime coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, the man who guided him to the pinnacle of men's tennis during a seven-year partnership, the top-ranked player announced Wednesday on social media.

With Ferrero, Alcaraz claimed six Grand Slam titles: two French Open titles, two Wimbledon crowns and two US Opens. He amassed 24 tour-level titles, including eight Masters 1000 trophies. The 22-year-old had a career-best and season-leading 71 match wins and claimed eight titles this season.

"After more than seven years together, Juanki and I have decided to bring our chapter together as coach and player to an end," Alcaraz wrote. "Thank you for turning childhood dreams into reality. We started this journey when I was barely a kid, and throughout all this time you've accompanied me on an incredible journey, on and off the court. And I've enjoyed every step of it so much with you."

Es muy difícil para mí escribir este post... Tras más de siete años juntos, Juanki y yo hemos decidido poner fin a nuestra etapa juntos como entrenador y jugador.



Gracias por haber hecho de sueños de niño, realidades. Empezamos este camino cuando apenas era un chaval, y durante... pic.twitter.com/D4GSxYsZUY — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) December 17, 2025

With Ferrero, Alcaraz became the youngest player to reach No. 1 in the ATP rankings after winning the US Open in 2022 at 19.

Ferrero also put out a statement on social media without addressing the reason for the split, saying: "Today is a difficult day. One of those when it's hard to find the right words. Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when there are so many shared experiences behind it."

He added that he wished "I could have continued" as Alcaraz's coach and that "I am convinced that good memories and good people always find a way to cross paths again."

Ferrero, a former world No. 1 and French Open champion, had guided Alcaraz since he was 15 years old and throughout his professional career. Ferrero recently won the ATP's Coach of the Year award along with Samuel Lopez, who joined Alcaraz's coaching team in 2025. Ferrero also won the coach of the year award in 2022.

"I sincerely wish you all the best in everything that comes your way," Alcaraz wrote. "I'm comforted by the knowledge that we gave our all, that we offered everything to each other. Thank you for everything, Juanki!"

The Associated Press and PA contributed to this report.