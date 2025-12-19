Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- Chinese tennis player Pang Renlong has been banned for 12 years and fined $110,000 for a match-fixing spree involving 22 matches in a five-month period.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency said Friday that the 25-year-old Pang admitted to fixing five of his own matches in lower-level events and making "corrupt approaches" to players in 11 more matches, six of which were also fixed.

The match-fixing happened from May through September 2024, the ITIA said. During that period, Pang played in various ITF tournaments in Turkey, Hong Kong and mainland China and lost in qualifying for one ATP Challenger event, the Jinan Open in China.