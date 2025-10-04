Open Extended Reactions

SHANGHAI -- Seventh-seeded Alex De Minaur has advanced to the third round of the Shanghai Masters with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Camilo Ugo on Saturday.

De Minaur lost to Jannik Sinner in the China Open semifinals earlier this week, the Australian's 11th straight loss to the Italian player.

In other early matches Saturday, Yoshihito Nishioka upset 13th-seeded Andrey Rublev 2-6, 6-1, 6-4, 12th-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Alejandro Tabilo 6-3, 6-3 and Kamil Majchrzak defeated Brandon Nakashima, the 29th-seeded American, 6-4, 6-0.

The top-seeded players in Shanghai all received first-round byes.

Sinner, who went on to win the China Open in Beijing, was scheduled to play Daniel Altmaier later Saturday in the second round.

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who won the Japan Open last week, announced after his win in Tokyo that he would not play in Shanghai due to minor ailments.