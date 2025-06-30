2025 Wimbledon: Tournament schedule and how to watch on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

One of the oldest and most prestigious events in sports is back. The 138th edition of Wimbledon runs June 30 through July 13. ESPN's coverage from the All England Lawn Club will include more than 250 hours of live action available across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+ and ESPN Deportes.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

Coverage schedule

*All times Eastern

First Round

June 30

6 a.m.: Main coverage on ESPN

6 a.m.: Courts 2-18 on ESPN+ and Disney+

8 a.m.: Court 1 on ESPN+ and Disney+

4 p.m.: "Wimbledon Match Point" on ESPN and ESPN+

July 1

6 a.m.: Main coverage on ESPN

6 a.m.: Courts 2-18 on ESPN+ and Disney+

8 a.m.: Court 1 on ESPN+ and Disney+

4 p.m.: "Wimbledon Match Point" on ESPN and ESPN+

Second Round

July 2

6 a.m.: Main coverage on ESPN

6 a.m.: Courts 2-18 on ESPN+ and Disney+

8 a.m.: Court 1 on ESPN+ and Disney+

4 p.m.: "Wimbledon Match Point" on ESPN and ESPN+

July 3

6 a.m.: Main coverage on ESPN

6 a.m.: Courts 2-18 on ESPN+ and Disney+

8 a.m.: Court 1 on ESPN+ and Disney+

4 p.m.: "Wimbledon Match Point" on ESPN and ESPN+

Third Round

July 4

6 a.m.: Main coverage on ESPN

6 a.m.: Courts 2-18 on ESPN+ and Disney+

8 a.m.: Court 1 on ESPN+ and Disney+

4 p.m.: "Wimbledon Match Point" on ESPN and ESPN+

July 5

6 a.m.: Main coverage on ESPN

6 a.m.: Courts 2-18 on ESPN+ and Disney+

8 a.m.: Court 1 on ESPN+ and Disney+

Round of 16

July 6

6 a.m.: Main coverage on ESPN

6 a.m.: Courts 2-18 on ESPN+ and Disney+

8 a.m.: Court 1 on ESPN+ and Disney+

July 7

6 a.m.: Main coverage on ESPN2

6 a.m.: Courts 2-18 on ESPN+ and Disney+

8 a.m.: Main coverage on ESPN

8 a.m.: Court 1 on ESPN+ and Disney+

Quarterfinals

July 8

6 a.m.: Courts 2-18 on ESPN+ and Disney+

8 a.m.: Main coverage on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+

8 a.m.: Court 1 on ESPN+ and Disney+

July 9

6 a.m.: Courts 2-18 on ESPN+ and Disney+

8 a.m.: Main coverage on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+

8 a.m.: Court 1 on ESPN+ and Disney+

July 10

6 a.m.: Courts 2-18 on ESPN+ and Disney+

7 a.m.: "Breakfast at Wimbledon" on ESPN and ESPN+

8 a.m.: Court 1 on ESPN+ and Disney+

Ladies' Semifinals

8 a.m.: Main coverage on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+

Mixed Doubles Championship

1 p.m.: Main coverage on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+

July 11

6 a.m.: Courts 3-18 on ESPN+ and Disney+

7 a.m.: "Breakfast at Wimbledon" on ESPN and ESPN+

8 a.m.: Court 1 on ESPN+ and Disney+

Gentlemen's Semifinals

8 a.m.: Main coverage on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+

July 12

6 a.m.: Courts 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 12, 14, 18 on ESPN+ and Disney+

Gentlemen's Doubles Championship

8 a.m.: Main coverage on ESPN and ESPN+

10 a.m.: "Breakfast at Wimbledon" on ESPN and ESPN+

Ladies' Championship

11 a.m.: Main coverage on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+

3 p.m.: Encore presentation on ABC and ESPN+

July 13

6 a.m.: Courts 1, 3, 4, 8, 12, 18 on ESPN+ and Disney+

Ladies' Doubles Championship

8 a.m.: Main coverage on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+

10 a.m.: "Breakfast at Wimbledon" on ESPN and ESPN+

Gentlemen's Championship

11 a.m.: Main coverage on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+

3 p.m.: Encore presentation on ABC and ESPN+

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action in the Wimbledon streaming hub.

