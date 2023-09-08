        <
        >

          Shane Young misses weight at UFC 293, fight still on against Gabriel Miranda

          play
          Adesanya calls beef with Strickland 'manufactured' ahead of UFC 293 (2:01)

          Israel Adesanya explains why he sees Sean Strickland's actions when there are cameras around as disingenuous. (2:01)

          • Jake Michaels, ESPN Senior WriterSep 8, 2023, 07:11 AM
            Close
              Jake Michaels is a Melbourne-based sports writer who covers everything from Aussie Rules to Formula One, basketball to boxing. He has been with ESPN for 10 years and works as a Senior Writer, covering sport in Australia and around the world.
            Follow on Twitter

          SYDNEY -- New Zealand's Shane Young failed to make weight Friday but his fight against Gabriel Miranda will remain on the UFC 293 card.

          Young took to the scales 25 minutes into the two-hour allocated window and weighed in at 149.75 pounds, 3.75 pounds over the featherweight limit. UFC rules permit Young to re-attempt to make weight within the 120 minutes, though it was confirmed he would not return.

          The fight will still go ahead, albeit at catchweight, and with Young forfeiting 30% of his purse as a penalty. Miranda had earlier weighed in at 144.95 pounds.

          Young is looking to correct a three-fight losing streak this weekend and record his first UFC win since 2019, where he earned a unanimous decision over Austin Arnett in Melbourne.

          Earlier, the middleweight championship bout between title holder Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland was confirmed after both fighters made weight.

          Adesanya was the first to stand on the scales, weighing 184.8 pounds. He declared "for China," after his weight was read aloud -- a nod to Strickland's recent comments about his connections to the country. Strickland measured in at 184.9 pounds.

          Both fighters in the co-main event also made weight ahead of their heavyweight bout. Australia's Tai Tuivasa weighed in at 265.6 pounds, while his opponent Alexander Volkov was 262.95 pounds.