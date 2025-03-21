The Birmingham Stallions blow out the San Antonio Brahmas to win the 2024 UFL championship. (0:36)

The second season of the United Football League begins on Friday, March 28, with a game between the St. Louis Battlehawks and the Houston Roughnecks at the University of Houston's TDECU Stadium.

Each of the league's eight teams will play a 10-game schedule that culminates in a championship on Saturday, June 14, that will air on ABC and ESPN+.

The opener is the first of 40 UFL games this season. We have that game and the remaining 39 listed below, as we've listed the entire 2025 schedule by team. They're listed in alphabetical order.

All of the games will be televised. Games that will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, Fox and FS1 are indicated below.

Arlington Renegades

March 29: vs. San Antonio (Fox)

April 6: vs. Houston (ESPN/ESPN+)

April 11: at Birmingham (Fox)

April 19: vs. St. Louis (ABC)

April 27: vs. DC (ESPN/ESPN+)

May 2: at St. Louis (Fox)

May 10: vs. Michigan (Fox)

May 18: at DC (ABC/ESPN+)

May 25: at Memphis (ABC/ESPN+)

June 1: at San Antonio (ABC/ESPN+)

Birmingham Stallions

March 30: at DC (ESPN/ESPN+)

April 4: at Michigan (Fox)

April 11: vs. Arlington (Fox)

April 18: at Houston (Fox)

April 25: vs. Memphis (Fox)

May 4: vs. San Antonio (Fox)

May 11: vs. Houston (ABC/ESPN+)

May 17: at St. Louis (Fox)

May 24: vs. Michigan (ABC/ESPN+)

June 1: at Memphis (Fox)

DC Defenders

March 30: vs. Birmingham (ESPN/ESPN+)

April 5: vs. Memphis (ABC/ESPN+)

April 13: at St. Louis (ABC/ESPN+)

April 20: vs. San Antonio (Fox)

April 27: at Arlington (ESPN/ESPN+)

May 4: at Michigan (ESPN2/ESPN+)

May 9: at San Antonio (Fox)

May 18: vs. Arlington (ABC/ESPN+)

May 25: at Houston (Fox)

May 30: vs. St. Louis (Fox)

Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu returns to lead the DC Defenders. Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire

Houston Roughnecks

March 28: vs. St. Louis (Fox)

April 6: at Arlington (ESPN/ESPN+)

April 12: at Memphis (ESPN/ESPN+)

April 19: vs. Birmingham (Fox)

April 27: at San Antonio (ESPN/ESPN+)

May 3: vs. Memphis (ABC/ESPN+)

May 11: at Birmingham (ABC/ESPN+)

May 17: vs. Michigan (Fox)

May 25: vs. DC (Fox)

May 31: at Michigan (ESPN/ESPN+)

Memphis Showboats

March 30: vs. Michigan (ESPN/ESPN+)

April 5: at DC (ABC/ESPN+)

April 12: vs. Houston (ESPN/ESPN+)

April 18: at Michigan (Fox)

April 25: at Birmingham (Fox)

May 3: at Houston (ABC/ESPN+)

May 11: vs. St. Louis (ESPN/ESPN+

May 16: at San Antonio (Fox)

May 24: vs. Arlington (ABC/ESPN+)

June 1: vs. Birmingham (Fox)

Michigan Panthers

March 30: at Memphis (ESPN/ESPN+)

April 4: vs. Birmingham (Fox)

April 13: vs. San Antonio (ABC/ESPN+)

April 18: vs. Memphis (Fox)

April 26: at St. Louis (ESPN/ESPN+)

May 4: vs. DC (ESPN2/ESPN+)

May 10: at Arlington (Fox)

May 17: at Houston (Fox)

May 24: at Birmingham (ABC/ESPN+)

May 31: vs. Houston (ESPN/ESPN+)

Michigan Panthers RB Matthew Colburn returns after rushing for 401 yards and 4 TDs in 2024. Photo by Nic Antaya/UFL/Getty Images

San Antonio Brahmas

March 29: at Arlington (Fox)

April 6: at St. Louis (FS1)

April 13: at Michigan (ABC/ESPN+)

April 20: at DC (Fox)

April 27: vs. Houston (ESPN/ESPN+)

May 4: at Birmingham (Fox)

May 9: vs. DC (Fox)

May 16: vs. Memphis (Fox)

May 23: vs. St. Louis (Fox)

June 1: vs. Arlington (ABC/ESPN+)

St. Louis Battlehawks

March 28: at Houston (Fox)

April 6: vs. San Antonio (FS1)

April 13: vs. DC (ABC/ESPN+)

April 19: at Arlington (ABC/ESPN+)

April 26: vs. Michigan (ESPN/ESPN+)

May 2: vs. Arlington (Fox)

May 11: at Memphis (ESPN/ESPN+)

May 17: vs. Birmingham (Fox)

May 23: at San Antonio (Fox)

May 30: at DC (Fox)