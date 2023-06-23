Former NBA star Dwyane Wade has looked into investing in the Chicago Sky and WNBA, according to report Thursday in the Chicago Sun-Times.

The Sun-Times first reported the possibility of Wade's interest on June 13, then spoke to Wade directly Thursday on a conference call for a charity golf tournament he is participating in.

"I'm an investor in a lot of things, and if I can lend my name and brand to something that makes sense, that I see a future in, I always try to do that," Wade told the newspaper. "I've taken a deep look at the WNBA, a deep look at the Chicago Sky and a deep look at if this is a place that Dwyane Wade should be part of. In due time, a decision will be made."

The Sun-Times also said that Wade visited Sky practice last week. The Sky debuted as an expansion franchise in 2006 and won the 2021 WNBA championship. The team plays at Wintrust Arena.

The Sky are an "independent" WNBA franchise, meaning they are not affiliated with the Chicago Bulls or any NBA team. Michael Alter is the principal owner of the Sky, and earlier this month a 10% ownership stake was sold to a group of investors that included Chicago Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts.

Former NBA star Magic Johnson is one of the owners of the Los Angeles Sparks, which is also a independent franchise.