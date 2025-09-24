Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Sparks have announced plans to build a $150 million, 55,000-square-foot practice facility that is scheduled to open in 2027 in El Segundo, California.

It represents the largest investment to date for a single team in the history of women's sports, according to the Sparks.

"We're building a place where Sparks players can be at their best on and off the court," Sparks governor Eric Holoman said in a statement. "From cutting-edge training and recovery spaces to family and community areas, every corner of this facility was designed with them at the center. It reflects our commitment to our team, our fans, and the city of Los Angeles, and sets a new standard for what a professional sports organization can provide for its athletes."

The Sparks' planned practice facility will be 55,000 square feet and will feature a "player sanctuary" with a pool and nap rooms, two regulation basketball courts, a circular locker room, a weight room, and training spaces. Courtesy: Los Angeles Sparks

The push to build new practice facilities marks the latest arms race in the WNBA. The Las Vegas Aces, Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm are among the teams who have already built dedicated training centers in recent years, while others like the Indiana Fever, Chicago Sky, New York Liberty and Dallas Wings have announced plans to construct ones moving forward.

The Sparks' facility reflects a huge investment into the franchise after the organization had long been considered behind others in providing such resources for players.

The three-time WNBA champions -- who host games at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles -- have practiced at several facilities over the years, including The Academy in Pasadena (2021), Jump Beyond in Torrance (2022), El Camino College (2023-24) and JR286 (2025).

Their new facility is set to have what's been deemed the WNBA's first indoor-outdoor "player sanctuary," which features an outdoor spa pool, nap rooms and wellness spaces; two regulation courts; a circular locker room; and a state-of-the-art weight room and training spaces.