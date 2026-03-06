Arike Ogunbowale arrested on battery charge after Unrivaled win

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale was arrested in Miami early Thursday morning following the Unrivaled championship after she allegedly punched a man in the face at a nightclub, according to police records in Miami-Dade County. Ogunbowale was charged with misdemeanor battery.

"The league is aware of an incident involving Arike Ogunbowale and we are in the process of gathering additional information," an Unrivaled spokesperson said in a statement to ESPN. "We're in contact with Arike and her representatives."

The arrest happened at 4:20 a.m. outside of the E11EVEN nightclub in Miami. According to the police report, Ogunbowale punched a man with a closed fist, causing him to fall to the ground. Footage from the nightclub captured the incident, the report said, and confirmed the man's account.

Ogunbowale was out celebrating winning the Unrivaled championship with the Mist. Ogunbowale had 19 points in the final. She is a four-time WNBA All-Star and a two-time WNBA All-Star Game MVP.

"The Wings are aware of an incident involving Arike Ogunbowale and are in the process of gathering more information," the team said in a statement to ESPN. "Further comments will be provided once we have more details."