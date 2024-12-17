Open Extended Reactions

The top 25 girls high school basketball rankings have returned with little shakeup at the top.

Long Island Lutheran won the 'Iolani Classic in Hawaii by defeating Etiwanda, 88-79. 2026 super recruits Olivia Jones and Savvy Swords scored 30 and 18 points, respectively, and stock riser junior Emily McDonald contributed 15 points and 6 assists.

Many teams converged on the DMV area for the annual She Got Game Classic - DC. Top 25 teams Bishop McNamara, Sidwell Friends, Bishop Ireton, IMG, Winston Salem Christian, and DME matched up in highly competitive games in front of countless college coaches.

Wednesday will tip off the annual Nike TOC in Phoenix Arizona. They will host Ontario Christian, Westtown, Archbishop Mitty, IMG, Purcell Marian, Mater Dei, Clackamas, Bullis School, Christ the King, and many others including more ranked players in various brackets over the four day event.

See the full list of the 2024-25 girls' high school basketball rankings below.

1. Montverde (FL)

2. Ontario Christian (CA)

3. Bishop McNamara (MD)

4. Westtown (PA)

5. Long Island Lutheran (NY)

6. Archbishop Mitty (CA)

7. Hebron Christian (GA)

8. IMG Academy(FL)

9. Sierra Canyon (CA)

10. Lawrence Central (IN)

11. Sidwell Friends (DC)

12. Bishop Ireton (VA)

13. Purcell-Marian (OH)

14. Mater Dei (CA)

15. Morris Catholic (NJ)

16. Clackamas (OR)

17. Bradley Central (TN)

18. Winston Salem Christian (NC)

19. Faith Family (TX)

20. Hamilton Southeastern (IN)

21. Etiwanda (CA)

22. Christ the King (NY)

23. DME Academy (FL)

24. Pewaukee (WI)

25. Dallas Lincoln (TX)