Joyce Edwards leads South Carolina with a career-high 15 points as the No. 3 Gamecocks opened with a big lead early to ultimately defeat the Bulls, 78-62. (2:12)

The new AP Top 25 women's college basketball poll is out.

South Carolina moved up a spot to No. 2, followed by No. 3 Notre Dame, which jumped two places. UConn, which lost for the first time this season last week to the Irish, dropped two spots to No. 4.

California joined the rankings this week.

What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

Stats courtesy of ESPN Research and The Associated Press.

All times Eastern

Previous ranking: 1

2024-25 record: 10-0

Stat to know: Lauren Betts, who is averaging 19.6 PPG and 10.0 RPG this season, notched her seventh double-double of 2024-25 on Saturday. She had 13 last season.

What's next: Monday vs. Cal Poly, 10 p.m., B1G+

Previous ranking: 3

2024-25 record: 10-1

Stat to know: Joyce Edwards had a career-high 15 points Sunday -- the sixth time this season she has scored in double figures off the bench this season, which leads the SEC. Entering the game, the Gamecocks' bench led Division I with 40.5 PPG.

What's next: Thursday vs. Charles Southern, noon, SECN+

Previous ranking: 8

2024-25 record: 9-2

Stat to know: Injuries have prevented Notre Dame from having much depth this season, but Emma Risch and Cassandre Prosper on Sunday became the first pair of Irish teammates in the past 25 years to each have 20 points off the bench in the same game. In Thursday's win over then-No. 2 UConn, Hannah Hidalgo became the first player over the past 25 seasons to have multiple games with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists vs. the Huskies.

What's next: Sunday vs. Loyola Maryland, noon, ACCNX

play 1:16 Hidalgo scores 29 to help ND take down UConn Hannah Hidalgo outduels Paige Bueckers and shines with 29 points as Notre Dame hands No. 2 UConn its first loss of the season.

Previous ranking: 2

2024-25 record: 9-1

Stat to know: Sarah Strong, who had 17 points, 14 rebounds and 5 assists Sunday, is the only UConn freshman in the past 25 years to have a game with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Iowa State, 8:30 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 4

2024-25 record: 12-0

Stat to know: Aneesah Morrow tallied her 37th career game with 15 points and 15 rebounds Sunday, breaking a tie with former teammate Angel Reese for the third most by a Division I player over the past 25 years. It was also Morrow's 84th career double-double, breaking a tie with Aliyah Boston for eighth most in D-I history.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Seton Hall, 6 p.m., FS1

play 1:45 Highlight: No. 4 LSU remains undefeated following win over ULL Jersey Wolfenbarger goes off for 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Tigers to a 85-57 win over Louisiana-Lafayette.

Previous ranking: 6

2024-25 record: 10-1

Stat to know: In Sunday's 65-54 win over Richmond, Madison Booker notched her first career 25-point double-double.

What's next: Tuesday vs. LaSalle, 8 p.m., SECN+

Previous ranking: 5

2024-25 record: 10-1

Stat to know: The Trojans beat Elon 88-30 on Sunday, tied for the program's single-game record for fewest points by an opponent. JuJu Watkins had 26 points.

What's next: Saturday at UConn (Hartford, Connecticut), 8 p.m., Fox

Previous ranking: 7

2024-25 record: 10-0

Stat to know: The Terrapins' 10-0 start is their longest win streak to open the season since going 12-0 in 2018-19. Maryland's best unbeaten start to a season is 18-0 in 2006-07.

What's next: Thursday vs. William & Mary, 11 a.m., B1G+

Previous ranking: 9

2024-25 record: 9-2

Stat to know: Heading into the contest with Wofford, the Blue Devils will be playing their first game in 10 days.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Wofford, 7 p.m., ACCN

Previous ranking: 10

2024-25 record: 9-1

Stat to know: Raegan Beers is shooting a Division I-best 72.5% from the field (74 of 102).

What's next: Tuesday vs. Michigan, 9:30 p.m. ESPN

Previous ranking: 11

2024-25 record: 10-0

Stat to know: Including Saturday's season-high 29 points, Cotie McMahon is averaging 20.3 points in her past four games.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Grand Valley State, noon, B1G+

Previous ranking: 12

2024-25 record: 10-1

Stat to know: Sedona Prince and Hailey Van Lith combined to score 15 unanswered points as part of a 32-0 TCU run in Sunday's 92-41 win over Louisiana Tech.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Samford, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 13

2024-25 record: 11-1

Stat to know: Sophomore guard Taryn Sides has made 26 of her last 38 3-point field goal attempts. She's shooting 55.6% (35 of 63) from behind the arc this season.

What's next: Wednesday vs. New Mexico State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 15

2024-25 record: 10-1

Stat to know: The Mountaineers have 10 wins this season by at least 20 points, which is tied with Kansas State for the most in Division I.

What's next: Saturday at Colorado, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 17

2024-25 record: 10-0

Stat to know: The Spartans are off to their first 10-0 start in program history and riding their longest winning streak since 14 straight victories in 2010-11. Sunday's win over Iowa also snapped Michigan State's 11-game losing streak against AP-ranked teams.

What's next: Thursday at Montana, noon

Previous ranking: 16

2024-25 record: 9-1

Stat to know: The Wildcats attempted a season-high 33 3-pointers (making 10) in Saturday's 82-52 win over Purdue.

What's next: Friday vs. Belmont, 6 p.m., SECN+

Previous ranking: 25

2024-25 record: 11-0

Stat to know: The Yellow Jackets upended then-No. 14 North Carolina 82-76 in their ACC opener Sunday to move to 11-0, their best start in program history.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Rice, 2 p.m., ACCNX

Previous ranking: 19

2024-25 record: 8-0

Stat to know: In Saturday's 139-59 victory over North Carolina Central, the Lady Vols made 30 3-point field goals, an NCAA Division I record for men and women. Their 139 points were the most in a game in school and SEC history, and Samara Spencer set a Tennessee single-game record with nine 3-pointers. Spencer is the second D-I player in the past 25 seasons with 30 points, 10 assists and nine 3-pointers in a game (joining Caitlin Clark, who did it twice).

What's next: Wednesday at Memphis, 8:30 p.m., ESPNews

Previous ranking: 14

2024-25 record: 10-2

Stat to know: The Tar Heels lost at home to Georgia Tech on Sunday for the first time since 2012. UNC had won seven straight games this season before the loss.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Previous ranking: 20

2024-25 record: 9-1

Stat to know: Freshman Olivia Olson scored 22 points in 20 minutes Sunday for the Wolverines, who are riding a nine-game winning streak.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Oklahoma, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 22

2024-25 record: 8-3

Stat to know: The initial box score from Wednesday's 59-57 victory over Davidson had NC State with one assist on 21 made field goals, but the official game stats were later updated to reflect two assists for the Wolfpack. They had averaged 13.1 APG heading into that contest.

What's next: Thursday vs. James Madison, 7 p.m., ACCNX

Previous ranking: 21

2024-25 record: 9-2

Stat to know: After an 8-0 start, the Hawkeyes have lost two of their past three games, albeit to unbeaten Tennessee and then-No. 17 Michigan State on Sunday. The Hawkeyes led 58-49 early in the fourth quarter against the Spartans, but Iowa went seven-plus minutes without a field goal. In between the losses, the Hawkeyes beat then-No. 18 Iowa State 75-69.

What's next: Friday vs. Northern Iowa, 7:30 p.m., B1G+

Previous ranking: 24

2024-25 record: 10-1

Stat to know: The Cornhuskers are off to their best start since 2021-22. All 10 of Nebraska's wins this season are by double digits.

What's next: Saturday at Georgia Tech, 5:30 p.m., ACCNX

Previous ranking: NR

2024-25 record: 11-1

Stat to know: On Dec. 5, the Bears beat then-No. 19 Alabama by four points. On Friday, they routed Stanford 83-63 behind 18 3-pointers. The lone loss was by six points against Michigan State on Nov. 26.

What's next: Saturday vs. Fordham, 8 p.m., ACCNX

Previous ranking: 22

2024-25 record: 7-3

Stat to know: Freshman Sira Thienou scored a season-high 23 points and shot 7 for 8 from the field (including 2 for 2 on 3-pointers and 7 for 8 at the foul line) in a 94-39 win over South Alabama on Sunday.

What's next: Saturday vs. Mississippi Valley State, 1 p.m., SECN+