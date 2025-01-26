Open Extended Reactions

The Hawai'i Rainbow Wahine are making a splash with their new "sUHrf City" uniforms, the winning design from the program's first-ever fan contest.

Designed by Isaac Daggett, a University of Wyoming student from Colorado Springs, the standout design was selected from over 125 submissions spanning 20 states and five countries.

Daggett, who humbly described himself as "relatively new to graphic design," expressed excitement at seeing his vision come to life.

"I'm thrilled to have my jersey design selected and look forward to seeing my dream of creating a real jersey become a reality for the Rainbow Wahine," he said after being named the contest's winner in October 2024.

Inspired by Hawai'i's iconic surf breaks just minutes from campus, the jerseys will debut during Beeman's Bigger Bash on Monday when the Rainbow Wahine face UC Irvine at SimpliFi Arena.

The event, named after head coach Laura Beeman, aims to break the program's attendance record of 6,192, set in 1998.

Since her hiring in 2012, Beeman has led Hawai'i to four WNIT appearances (2013, 2014, 2015, 2019), three NCAA Tournament berths (2016, 2022, 2023) and Big West regular-season and tournament titles in 2015, 2022, and 2024.

Last year's event drew 5,068 fans, the highest attendance in over two decades and a record under Beeman's tenure.

Promotions this year include free admission for fans 18 and under, Beeman bobbleheads for the first 1,000 attendees and giveaways of "sUHrf City" T-shirts. A jersey auction will also take place, with proceeds benefiting the team and its student-athletes -- last year's auction raised $20,000.

Daggett, now a self-proclaimed loyal fan, will be in attendance to witness the first-ever Division I jerseys designed through an international fan competition.