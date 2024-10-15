Open Extended Reactions

Hawai'i will become the eighth full-time member of the Mountain West Conference on July 1, 2026, it was announced Tuesday.

It's a notable change for the Mountain West, which needed an eighth full-time member to meet the NCAA minimum to remain a conference. Hawai'i became a football-only member of the conference in 2012, with most of its other sports competing in the Big West.

"We are thrilled to welcome the University of Hawaiʻi to the Mountain West as a full-time member," commissioner Gloria Nevarez said in a statement. "... We're excited to add their incredible national brand across all MW sports. As the flagship institution on the islands, with extraordinary academics and a celebrated athletics tradition, we look forward to providing their student-athletes with exceptional educational and athletic experiences."

Last month, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State announced they were leaving to join the rebuilding Pac-12. Prior to this change with Hawai'i, the Mountain West added UTEP from Conference USA.

The conference also secured long-term commitments from Air Force, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, San Jose State and Wyoming.

"The University of Hawaiʻi is honored to accept full membership in the Mountain West Conference, marking a pivotal moment in our athletic program's history," UH president David Lassner said in a statement. "This expanded partnership will build upon our strong football relationship and securely position us to thrive with our Mountain West colleagues in the incredibly dynamic landscape of intercollegiate athletics."

Despite satisfying the minimum requirement for 2026, it's still likely the Mountain West will pursue expansion. It previously engaged in talks with Texas State, and showed some interest in adding Northern Illinois as a football-only member.