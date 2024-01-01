The newly formed United Football League has set its eight markets and secured head coaches for each team as it continues its march toward a March 2024 debut on the field, the league announced Monday.
The UFL will remain in four XFL markets, three from the USFL and one that the now-merged leagues shared. The eight teams, all of which are located in either the eastern or central time zones, will be split into two conferences that are named for the leagues that formed it. Four XFL coaches and four USFL coaches were retained.
The full breakdown with the coach of each team:
USFL conference
Birmingham Stallions: Skip Holtz
Houston Roughnecks: Curtis Johnson
Memphis Showboats: John DeFilippo
Michigan Panthers: Mike Nolan
XFL conference
Arlington Renegades: Bob Stoops
D.C. Defenders: Reggie Barlow
San Antonio Brahmas: Wade Phillips
St. Louis Battlehawks: Anthony Becht
Both leagues had teams in Houston in 2023. The UFL kept the XFL's brand for that team and tapped the USFL's coach.
UFL players will report to training camp Feb. 24 in Arlington, Texas, where the XFL trained last season. Its teams will play a 10-game regular season, starting March 30 with a matchup between Birmingham and Arlington.
The USFL and XFL played separate, partially overlapping schedules in 2023. The leagues announced an intent to merge Sept. 28 and received approval from federal regulators Nov. 30.
The XFL had previously discussed a partnership with the Canadian Football League in 2021, but negotiations did not lead to an agreement.