Open Extended Reactions

The newly formed United Football League has set its eight markets and secured head coaches for each team as it continues its march toward a March 2024 debut on the field, the league announced Monday.

The UFL will remain in four XFL markets, three from the USFL and one that the now-merged leagues shared. The eight teams, all of which are located in either the eastern or central time zones, will be split into two conferences that are named for the leagues that formed it. Four XFL coaches and four USFL coaches were retained.