It's the final day of the World Athletics Championships 2023, and welcome to ESPN India's live blog for the day where the spotlight will be on the Indian athletes in contention, There's Olympic champion and headline act Neeraj Chopra competing in the men's javelin alongside DP Manu and Kishore Kumar Jena, there's Parul Chaudhary in the women's 3000m steeplechase final, and then there's the 4x400m men's relay team of Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh in the penultimate event of the night.

With athletics it's best to keep timings at an approx. start time, and that's what we have done here for the events.

11:45 pm IST - Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu, Kishore Kumar Jena (men's javelin throw final)

12:35 am IST - Parul Chaudhary (women's 3000m steeplechase final)

01:07 am IST - Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh (men's 4x400m relay final)

The men's javelin remains India's best bet for a medal this campaign, and while all eyes will be on Neeraj Chopra, both Manu and Kishore have had impressive seasons so far. Neeraj's biggest competition will come from Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem who threw the second biggest mark of qualifying (behind Neeraj) and Olympic silver medalist Jakub Vadlejch.

Parul Chaudhary, meanwhile, is just the second Indian female track athlete from India to qualify for a Worlds final (after Lalita Babar in 2015, also in the 3000m steeplechase), but her medal chances are slim considering the stacked field competing in the final.

The surprise package of the tournament for India, though, has been the 4x400m team. They shocked the field with a stunning run of 2:59.05 to smash not just their previous national record but also the Asian record enroute finishing second, just behind firm favourites USA. Some way to make your first final in the men's 4x400. They are in peak form and are running faster than anyone bar USA at this meet, so a very surprising medal may well be on the cards here.

We will be covering the whole evening session right here.

(Please wait a moment for the blog to load. If it doesn't, please click here.)