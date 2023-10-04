Avinash Sable won his second medal of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, winning silver in the men's 5000m final after his gold in the men's 3000m steeplechase a few days ago. Harmilan Bains also won her second medal of the Games with silver in the women's 800m final, to add to her silver from the 1500m final two days ago. In doing so, Harmilan emulated her mother Madhuri Singh, who is also an Asian Games medallist in the same event. Madhuri Singh also won silver in the women's 800m event back in the the 2002 Asian Games in Busan.

Harmilan finished second behind Tharushi Dissanayaka of Sri Lanka, who won gold by a fair distance, while the 25-year-old Indian pipped Wang Chunyu of China to the line - who finished with bronze.

Harmilan and Chanda, the two Indians in the field, started towards the back of the pack early on in the race, staying behind the front three for the first lap. Wang was the pace setter for the start of the race, but as the race progressed to the second lap, the Indians started to move towards the lead pack around the 1:30 mark.

As they rounded the final bend, Harmilan produced a surge to stretch the lead behind her but seemed set for bronze, before overcoming Wang in the final yards to claim silver, thus emulating her mother's feat from 21 years ago. Harmilan finished with a time of 2:03.75, 0.55 seconds behind Dissanayaka, while Wang turned in a season best to claim bronze. Chanda finished seventh with 2:05.69.

Two days ago, Harmilan had also won silver in the women's 1500m final with a timing of 4:12.74. finishing behind Bahrain's Winfred Yavi. This was her first medal at a major competition.

Sable wins silver in men's 5000m final

Avinash Sable. HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images

Avinash Sable won silver with a well-judged race in the men's 5000m final, after his superlative effort in the 3000m steeplechase final a few days ago. He finished with a time of 13:21.09, a fair ways behind gold-winner Yemataw Balew of Bahrain, who won with a Games record of 13:17.40 - while Fikadu Admasu of Bahrain claimed bronze with a season-best time of 13:25.63.

Gulveer Singh, the other Indian in the fray finished fourth with a personal best of 13:29.93.

Sable and Gulveer were in the lead pack for much of the race, in fourth and fifth places around the five minute mark. Sable then moved into the lead behind the two Bahrain runners around the 7:30 mark, with Satoh Keita of Japan briefly threatening to go past him but falling away quickly. By the eleventh minute, the race had effectively become India vs Bahrain - Balew and Admasu leading Sable and Gulveer.

As soon as the bell rang for the last lap, Sable accelerated past Admasu into second place, but Balew took off like a sprinter - stretching his lead with ease to the finish with ease, with Sable celebrating his silver medal well behind him. Gulveer attempted to chase down Admasu but faded towards the end to finish fourth.