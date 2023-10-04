Best of India at Asian Games

652 Indian athletes are representing the nation at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Each one of them has a story of lifelong effort and sacrifice that may or may not culminate in a medal, but it deserves to be told nonetheless.

With the sheer number of stories/medals that flow day in - day out from the Games, it's easy to miss out. Each featured Indian athlete/team chronicled on ESPN India's pages is added to this list.

Here is the best of ESPN India's coverage from the Asian Games:

Day 11 - October 4, 2023

ARCHERY:

Ojas-Jyothi turn arrows into gold in near-perfect final

Day 10 - October 3, 2023

ARCHERY:

India's compound archers deliver perfection, seize their moment in spotlight

ATHLETICS:

With stunning last-gasp win, double medallist Parul Chaudhary creates Asian Games history

Annu Rani went to Hangzhou under the radar, then flew off with gold

Tejaswin bags decathlon silver and meets his record-breaking target

NUMBERS:

Ojas' stunning 100%, Dhiraj's unbelievable 0, Saurav's remarkable 17: India's Day 10 at Asian Games defined by numbers

Day 9 - October 2, 2023

ATHLETICS:

Ancy Sojan leaps her best-ever jump to win silver in Hangzhou

HOCKEY:

Time for Indian men's hockey team to justify favourites tag

TABLE TENNIS:

Mukherjee magic not enough as Koreans bring their wizardry to the table

NUMBERS:

Tejaswin's rapid 1, Ancy's silver-winning 0.07, Pakistan's nightmare 1: India's Day 9 at Asian Games defined by numbers

Day 8 - October 1, 2023

ATHLETICS:

India at Asian Games: Medal rush in athletics propelled by unheralded stars

Avinash Sable wins a golden race of his own

With last, mighty throw, shot-putter Toor reclaims his Asian Games gold

BADMINTON:

China winners again as India's historic badminton silver a story of what ifs

GOLF:

Aditi Ashok bogeys gold chance but creates history for Indian golf with silver

NUMBERS:

A record 15, a dramatic 3-to-2, a historic 22: India's Day 8 at Asian Games defined by numbers

Day 7 - September 30, 2023

ARCHERY:

India's compound archers are world champions but have a bigger target in Hangzhou

SQUASH:

Drama, plot twists and heroic fightback: India's squash gold against Pakistan had full-on filmi script

TABLE TENNIS:

Mukherjee magic: India win TT medal beating China in their own backyard

TENNIS:

Rohan Bopanna nears his sunset but he's signing off with a golden glow

WEIGHTLIFTING:

A weight too heavy: Injured Mirabai has to be carried off, misses out on Asian Games medal

NUMBERS:

A gold-winning 4, dynasty-ending 283, 40 seconds faster to silver: India's Day 7 at Asian Games defined by numbers

Day 6 - September 29, 2023

EQUESTRIAN:

Asian Games gold-medallist Divyakriti Singh: 'My horse really fought for me. It's like he held my hand and said we will do this'

SHOOTING:

On big-stage debut, gold-winning teenager Palak suggests she's been around forever

NUMBERS:

A medal-costing 7.6, world record 1769, a first 1-2: India's Day 6 at Asian Games defined by numbers

Day 5 - September 28, 2023

BASKETBALL:

With academy delivering and national league in the works, Indian basketball set to fly

WUSHU:

After personal setbacks, Manipuri wushu medallist Roshibina's cloud finally has a silver lining

NUMBERS:

10-0, -48.24, 0.420%: India's Day 5 at Asian Games defined by numbers

Day 4 - September 27, 2023

SHOOTING:

Sift Kaur Samra: Once med student, now world-record gold medallist at Asian Games

'She has a great stability of mind' - how teenager Esha Singh thrived under chaos to clinch silver

As India's shooters add to their medals, one question: Where's Saurabh Chaudhary?

NUMBERS:

469.6, 5-4-5, and 60 at 60: India's Day 4 at Asian Games defined by numbers

Day 3 - September 26, 2023

BADMINTON:

Will the real PV Sindhu please stand up?

HOCKEY:

For Vandana Katariya, hockey isn't a sport, it's a gamechanger in life

NUMBERS:

209.25, 75 and 4: India's Day 3 at Asian Games defined by numbers

Day 2 - September 25, 2023

SHOOTING:

Aishwary Tomar wins bronze - but it could mean more to him than all his golds

NUMBERS:

1893.7, 0.77 and -115: India's Day 2 at Asian Games defined by numbers

Day 1 - September 24, 2023

SHOOTING:

Teenager Ramita holds her nerve on brink of elimination to win India's first individual medal

Day 0

FOOTBALL:

Trailblazer, odds-beater: Jyoti Chouhan set for India debut at Asian Games

RUGBY:

Indian rugby's new, improved system faces first big test in Hangzhou

VOLLEYBALL:

India's volleyball team beat silver and bronze holders in unlikely winning run