Best of India at Asian Games

652 Indian athletes are representing the nation at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Each one of them has a story of lifelong effort and sacrifice that may or may not culminate in a medal, but it deserves to be told nonetheless.
With the sheer number of stories/medals that flow day in - day out from the Games, it's easy to miss out. Each featured Indian athlete/team chronicled on ESPN India's pages is added to this list.
Here is the best of ESPN India's coverage from the Asian Games:
Day 11 - October 4, 2023
ARCHERY:
Ojas-Jyothi turn arrows into gold in near-perfect final
Day 10 - October 3, 2023
ARCHERY:
India's compound archers deliver perfection, seize their moment in spotlight
ATHLETICS:
With stunning last-gasp win, double medallist Parul Chaudhary creates Asian Games history
Annu Rani went to Hangzhou under the radar, then flew off with gold
Tejaswin bags decathlon silver and meets his record-breaking target
NUMBERS:
Ojas' stunning 100%, Dhiraj's unbelievable 0, Saurav's remarkable 17: India's Day 10 at Asian Games defined by numbers
Day 9 - October 2, 2023
ATHLETICS:
Ancy Sojan leaps her best-ever jump to win silver in Hangzhou
HOCKEY:
Time for Indian men's hockey team to justify favourites tag
TABLE TENNIS:
Mukherjee magic not enough as Koreans bring their wizardry to the table
NUMBERS:
Tejaswin's rapid 1, Ancy's silver-winning 0.07, Pakistan's nightmare 1: India's Day 9 at Asian Games defined by numbers
Day 8 - October 1, 2023
ATHLETICS:
India at Asian Games: Medal rush in athletics propelled by unheralded stars
Avinash Sable wins a golden race of his own
With last, mighty throw, shot-putter Toor reclaims his Asian Games gold
BADMINTON:
China winners again as India's historic badminton silver a story of what ifs
GOLF:
Aditi Ashok bogeys gold chance but creates history for Indian golf with silver
NUMBERS:
A record 15, a dramatic 3-to-2, a historic 22: India's Day 8 at Asian Games defined by numbers
Day 7 - September 30, 2023
ARCHERY:
India's compound archers are world champions but have a bigger target in Hangzhou
SQUASH:
Drama, plot twists and heroic fightback: India's squash gold against Pakistan had full-on filmi script
TABLE TENNIS:
Mukherjee magic: India win TT medal beating China in their own backyard
TENNIS:
Rohan Bopanna nears his sunset but he's signing off with a golden glow
WEIGHTLIFTING:
A weight too heavy: Injured Mirabai has to be carried off, misses out on Asian Games medal
NUMBERS:
A gold-winning 4, dynasty-ending 283, 40 seconds faster to silver: India's Day 7 at Asian Games defined by numbers
Day 6 - September 29, 2023
EQUESTRIAN:
Asian Games gold-medallist Divyakriti Singh: 'My horse really fought for me. It's like he held my hand and said we will do this'
SHOOTING:
On big-stage debut, gold-winning teenager Palak suggests she's been around forever
NUMBERS:
A medal-costing 7.6, world record 1769, a first 1-2: India's Day 6 at Asian Games defined by numbers
Day 5 - September 28, 2023
BASKETBALL:
With academy delivering and national league in the works, Indian basketball set to fly
WUSHU:
After personal setbacks, Manipuri wushu medallist Roshibina's cloud finally has a silver lining
NUMBERS:
10-0, -48.24, 0.420%: India's Day 5 at Asian Games defined by numbers
Day 4 - September 27, 2023
SHOOTING:
Sift Kaur Samra: Once med student, now world-record gold medallist at Asian Games
'She has a great stability of mind' - how teenager Esha Singh thrived under chaos to clinch silver
As India's shooters add to their medals, one question: Where's Saurabh Chaudhary?
NUMBERS:
469.6, 5-4-5, and 60 at 60: India's Day 4 at Asian Games defined by numbers
Day 3 - September 26, 2023
BADMINTON:
Will the real PV Sindhu please stand up?
HOCKEY:
For Vandana Katariya, hockey isn't a sport, it's a gamechanger in life
NUMBERS:
209.25, 75 and 4: India's Day 3 at Asian Games defined by numbers
Day 2 - September 25, 2023
SHOOTING:
Aishwary Tomar wins bronze - but it could mean more to him than all his golds
NUMBERS:
1893.7, 0.77 and -115: India's Day 2 at Asian Games defined by numbers
Day 1 - September 24, 2023
SHOOTING:
Teenager Ramita holds her nerve on brink of elimination to win India's first individual medal
Day 0
FOOTBALL:
Trailblazer, odds-beater: Jyoti Chouhan set for India debut at Asian Games
RUGBY:
Indian rugby's new, improved system faces first big test in Hangzhou
VOLLEYBALL:
India's volleyball team beat silver and bronze holders in unlikely winning run