Asian Games: Gold rush in athletics as Sable and Toor win

Avinash Sable won the gold medal in the 3000m steeplechase race with a dominating run, clocking 8:19.50 which is also a new Asian Games record.

Also winning the gold in athletics was Tajinderpal Singh Toor who defends his shot put title with a throw of 20.36m. He overtook Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Tolo in his sixth and final throw to clinch the gold. Tolo took the silver with his season's best of 20.18.m.

Sable was the favourite for the event as his season's best was roughly nine seconds quicker than his nearest competitor Ryomo Aoki of Japan. He set the pace early, took a big lead early which he maintained throughout the race.

By the time he was running the last lap, Sable knew he has done enough to win the gold medal. His last 200 metres was slower by his standards but no harm was done as he started celebrating even before crossing the line.

He didn't break his own national record, which was 8:11.20, but he won't be bothered.

Aoki and his compatriot Seiya Sunada finished second and third with a timings of 8:23.75 and 8:26.47 respectively.

Meanwhile, Toor began with two foul throws and the pressure was piling on the defending champion. He moved up to the second spot with a throw of 20.06. However, Toor saved his best for the last as he came up with a throw of 20.36m to go on top.

Tolo couldn't overtake Toor in his last throw as he came up with an effort of 19.83,

Sreeshankar Murali and Jeswin Aldrin are also in action in the men's long jump. The copy will be updated with their results as well.