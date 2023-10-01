Jyothi Yarraji wins silver in 100m hurdles after dramatic 'disqualification'

Jyothi Yarraji won silver in the women's 100m hurdles at the Hangzhou Asian Games amid high controversy and drama, after first being disqualified for a false start, and then allowed to run the race pending a post-race review.

The official announcement clearing her came about half an hour after the race ended; it also upgraded her from bronze to silver, because the Chinese athlete who finished second was disqualified and not reinstated.

The controversy erupted when China's Yanni Wu made a false start before the starting gun went off; Jyothi was second off the blocks. However, both were disqualified, leading to a lot of trackside debating and reasoning with the officials. Eventually, both runners were allowed to run the final with a caveat: the officials would decide after the race if either of them would be disqualified.

Wu finished second to win silver, while Jyothi finished third to clinch bronze. The official announcement, however, changed that, to hand Jyothi silver in her first major international event.

What was the issue?

Jyothi was in lane 5, Wu in lane 4. The athletes got into their running blocks and were set to begin the race. Before the start gun went off, Wu was off the blocks and the race was stopped.

Jyothi immediately protested and gestured towards the lane beside her to indicate Wu had made the false start. An official inquiry followed.

What then?

The officials, after seeing multiple replays on the trackside screen, were sure that Wu had defaulted and showed her a red card. A red card meant she was disqualified and would not be allowed to participate in the race.

The official then showed the red card to Jyothi as well. She immediately protested against the decision and said it was Wu who had made the false start and asked why she was being penalized.

What did the officials do?

They saw the replay a few more times, with both runners also watching, but did not give a clear decision. Wu conversed with the officials, while Jyothi remained in the background, appearing angry and bemused. What did the replays show? The replays clearly showed that Wu had made the start and Jyothi reacted to her movement and not the other way around.