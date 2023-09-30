Asian Games Live Day 8: India eye medals in athletics, badminton, golf

After a good Saturday, India will want to add more medals to their Asian Games medals tally on Sunday with big matches in athletics, badminton and shooting.

Jyothi Yarraji will push for a medal in women's 100m hurdles while Avinash Sable is the one of the favourites to win the 3000m steeplechase event.

In Shooting, Prithviraj Tondaiman, Darius Chenai and Zoravar Sandhu will be in action in men's trap individual qualification (phase 2) and they will eye medals in both individual and team finals.

There's a big match in badminton with India taking on China in the final of the team event. India had beaten South Korea in the semifinal on Saturday to make it to the gold medal match.

Also, Nikhat Zareen will be in action in her semifinal bout Raksat Chuthamat of Thailand. She will want to make it to the final without much trouble.

Also, India can win one or two medals in golf with Aditi Ashok being on top in the individual event after three rounds. She will also be contention for a medal in the team event as well.

India at Asian Games: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on October 1, Sunday

On Saturday, India won two gold medals and confirmed multiple ones to make it a successful day.

The 43-year-old Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale defeated Chinese Taipei pair of Tsung-hao Huang and En-shuo Liang 2-6, 6-3, 10-4 to clinch the gold.

In squash, India and Pakistan played out a classic but Abhay Singh ensured the Indians won the team gold with a clutch performance in the final match. Earlier, Mahesh Mangaonkar lost the opener but Saurav Ghosal equalised with a victory in the second match.

In the final match, Pakistan's Noor Zaman led 9-7 in the fourth game and had two match points at 10-8 in the deciding game but Abhay somehow managed to turn it around for a memorable win. The final scoreline read 11-7, 9-11, 8-11, 11-9, 12-10.

