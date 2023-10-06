India's 100, Fulton's golden 68, Kewat's 104: India's Day 13 at Asian Games defined by numbers

Day 13 of India's Asian Games campaign saw the big number being hit (kinda). There were plenty of momentous feats to cheer, with India celebrating more athletes winning medals.

Here, ESPN India picks out 9 unique numbers that truly helped define the day that India had on Friday, October 6.

100+

India won a 100 medals at the Asian Games for the first time. The official number is still 95, but there are 7 confirmed medals still to be added to the collection, totalling 102. Sonam Malik had the 'honour' of the 100th medal, after she won bronze. However, officially it be one of the cricket, kabaddi or archers who might win that honour tomorrow.

4

India became only the fourth nation to win a 100 medals at the Asian Games, after China, Japan and South Korea.

4

The Indian women's kabaddi team reached their fourth consecutive final at the Asian Games. The men's team have made it to eight of the last nine, with the only blip being the 2018 edition.

68

The Indian men's hockey team scored 68 goals in total during their gold-winning campaign at the Hangzhou Asian Games. They had scored 80 goals in 2018, but finished with the bronze. Perhaps Craig Fulton has a point with his 'defend to attack' philosophy.

4

India won their fourth gold medal in men's hockey at the Asian Games, but are far behind neighbours Pakistan, who have won it eight times, while South Korea are joint-second with India's four.

10,10,10,10,10,10 and 13

South Korea started with six tens in the recurve archery men's team final against India, with a ridiculously tight grouping that included two bullseyes. It should not surprise you that India finished with silver, but that was their best-ever result and a first medal in recurve archery men's team event in 13 years.

19 years

41-year-old Oh Jinhyek faced off against 22-year-old Dhiraj Bommadevara in the recurve archery men's team final - a gap of 19 years - with the former already having won a world championship medal in 1999, two years before Bommadevara was even born.

0

Bajrang Punia failed to win an Asian Games medal for the first time, having won silver in 2014 and gold in 2018.

0,2,4,6 and .. 104

That India reached the final of both the men's and women's canoe slalom event is a credit to the athletes, but with others earning penalty seconds in the single digits, India's Vishal Kewat had 104, while Shika Chouhan had 60. Ouch.