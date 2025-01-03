Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has said it might take "a while" for Ruben Amorim to succeed at Manchester United but has insisted that the team is "much better" than their league position shows.

United are 14th in the Premier League table, with just four wins in 11 games under former Sporting CP boss Amorim, who replaced Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford in November.

They travel to Anfield to take on league leaders Liverpool on Sunday as huge underdogs, but Slot quickly shut down suggestions that he might look to rest some of his key players against his club's fiercest rivals.

"Of course, I'm not going to plan to rest any player because it is a big game," he said in a news conference on Friday. "For me, I said it before the first fixture and I can say it one more time, they have much better players in my opinion than the league table shows at the moment.

"It is going to take a while maybe for Ruben to bring this out of the players but they will definitely go up, and they are much, much better than the league table shows at the moment."

Arne Slot's Liverpool side will face Ruben Amorim's Manchester United on Sunday. Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

When asked whether he sympathises with Amorim over the Portuguese's difficult start to life in the Premier League, Slot added: "I think every manager sympathises with every other manager because we all know how much pressure this job brings. That's not different for him, or for me, or any other manager in the Premier League.

"This is a job with a lot of pressure. This is also something we like otherwise we must not do this. As I said, he has done so well at Sporting. I think has a good squad of players as well so he will eventually bring the best out of them."