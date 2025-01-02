Liverpool vs Man United: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Stewart Robson and Mark Ogden debate whether Joshua Zirkzee is good enough following his first-half substitution vs. Newcastle. (2:16)

Ruben Amorim said Manchester United were going through "one of the worst moments in the history of our club" after the defeat to Newcastle United -- and things don't get any easier on Sunday with a trip to Anfield to face a Liverpool side looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

The arch-rivals head into the game in both contrasting positions in the table and form -- Arne Slot's Liverpool top after three straight wins and United 14th after three straight losses -- but Amorim will be hoping for a statement win after beating fellow rivals Manchester City in December; their last victory.

To do so, they will need to keep Mohamed Salah quiet. The league's top scorer has managed a goal or an assist in each of Liverpool's last 11 games, and United have kept only one clean sheet under Amorim.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Key details:

Date: Sunday, Jan. 5 at 4.30 p.m. GMT (11.30 a.m. ET).

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Referee: Michael Oliver

VAR: Chris Kavanagh

How to watch:

The match is available to watch on Sky Sports in the UK and on NBC in the United States. You can also follow live updates on ESPN.

Team news:

Liverpool

Conor Bradley, D, hamstring, DOUBT

Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT -- Estimated return Jan. 25

Ibrahima Konaté, D, foot, DOUBT

Mason Mount has struggled with a succession of injuries since joining Manchester United in 2023. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester United

Victor Lindelöf, D, concussion, DOUBT

Mason Mount, F/M, strain, DOUBT

Luke Shaw, D, calf, DOUBT

Expected lineups:

Liverpool

GK Alisson Becker

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold | CB Jarell Quansah | CB Virgil van Dijk | LB Andrew Robertson

DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister

RW Mohamed Salah | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | LW Luis Díaz

ST Darwin Núñez

Mohamed Salah has been in inspired form for Liverpool this season. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Manchester United

GK André Onana

CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Lisandro Martínez | CB Noussair Mazraoui

RM Amad Diallo | CM Kobbie Mainoo | CM Manuel Ugarte | LM Diogo Dalot

AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Bruno Fernandes

ST Rasmus Højlund

Stats:

Liverpool are first in the Premier League table (45 Pts) while Man United (22) are14th. The 12-spot gap between first and 14th is the largest between both teams prior to a match-up since Sept. 2012 when second place Man United won 2-1 at 17th place Liverpool. That season was Man United's last Premier League title, while Liverpool finished 7th.

Manchester United lead the head-to-head series 29-16-20 (W-D-L) in Premier League play.

Liverpool are 7-5-1 (W-D-L) in their last 13 Premier League games vs Manchester United, outscoring the team 32-8. In that span (last 7 seasons), 26 points vs United are tied for their seventh-most vs a single team in span BUT the +24 goal difference is the 2nd best behind Bournemouth (+28).

Mohamed Salah leads the Premier League in both goals (17) and assists (13) this season. His 30 goal contributions this season are 10 more than any other player in the top 5 European leagues.

Stats provided by ESPN Global Research.

Latest news and analysis:

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has said he is "very excited" about the year ahead despite his team entering 2025 in 14th place in the Premier League.

The start of the January transfer window means Liverpool trio Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are free to explore moves away from the club ahead of the expiry of their respective contracts in the summer.

Ruben Amorim has said he's not expecting reinforcements to his squad in the January transfer window as he attempts to arrest Manchester United's worrying slide towards the relegation places.