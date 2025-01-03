Transfer rumors, news: Real Madrid prepare move for Huijsen

Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid are looking at AFC Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen, while there could be an incredible swap deal involving Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Napoli's Victor Osimhen. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- What we're hearing in the transfer window: Liverpool, Man United, Olmo latest

- Arteta: Signings alone not enough in title race

- Sources: PSG downplay interest in Rashford

- Alexander-Arnold "committed" despite Madrid interest - Slot

- Man United trigger Maguire option: "Starving for leaders"

- Pep: De Bruyne age a factor in Man City contract talks

- Bournemouth sign US' Akinmboni from DC United

Dean Huijsen could earn a move to LaLiga after just one season at AFC Bournemouth. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- AFC Bournemouth are aware of Real Madrid's interest in Dean Huijsen, reports The Sun, adding that any departure for the centre-back would be more likely in the summer than January. This comes with Los Blancos scouts having tracked the 19-year-old for some time and been left impressed by his swift rise in the Premier League. According to reports in Spain, Bournemouth have quoted a transfer fee of at least £49 million. Huijsen only joined Bournemouth in July, signed from Juventus for an initial fee of €15.2m. Though born in Amsterdam and having played for Netherlands at youth level, he is more recently a Spain under-21 international having moved to country at the age of five and coming through the youth ranks at Málaga.

- Manchester United will try to agree a deal which will see Marcus Rashford and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen swap clubs, reports The Sun. Osimhen is on loan at Galatasaray after a permanent exit from Napoli couldn't be agreed last summer. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports that Rashford has rejected three huge offers from clubs in Saudi Arabia worth £35m-a-year. The 27-year-old will be allowed to leave Old Trafford in January if the right offer comes along but the report states that he will only go to a competitive club. Osimhen has a £62m release clause, but a swap with Rashford could be agreeable.

- Celtic have made contact with Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney over a possible return to the club, sources have told ESPN's James Olley. The 27-year-old's deal expires at the end of the season and has been deemed surplus to requirements. Talks are centred on a precontract agreement ahead of a summer move but Tierney is keen on pushing for a transfer this month. Tierney signed for Arsenal from Celtic for £25m in 2019 but has fallen out of favour with Jurriën Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, academy graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly and Oleksandr Zinchenko among those selected ahead of him. The left-back's sole start this season came in last month's Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Crystal Palace.

- The Times reports that Liverpool rejected a £15m bid from Crystal Palace for winger Ben Doak. The 19-year-old has impressed this season on loan at Middlesbrough, grabbing five assists and two goals in 20 league appearances. Given the Scotland international's fine form, Liverpool aren't willing to entertain any offers this January below £30m. Doak has played just three times for the Reds in the Premier League since joining the side in 2022 from Celtic.

- Having taken over at AC Milan, new manager Sérgio Conceição could look to his Portuguese roots, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. They are linking I Rossoneri with Sporting CP's Francisco Trincão, Porto winger Pepê and Mallorca's Samú Costa. Genoa's Morten Frendrup, Hellas Verona's Reda Belahyane and Monza's Warren Bondo are also being considered for the midfield position.

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

Chelsea have recalled Aaron Anselmino from his loan at Boca Juniors and he will now be part of the first team. The 19-year-old centre-back was signed by the west London club in the summer for £16m, but loaned straight back to Boca to continue his development. He made 18 appearances over the course of the loan and became a regular in the XI.

Aaron Anselmino has been recalled from his loan spell at Boca Juniors. 🇦🇷🔵



Welcome back to Chelsea, Aaron! — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 3, 2025

Espanyol have confirmed the permanent signing of Real Madrid defender Pablo Ramón. The 23-year-old did not play a game for Los Blancos' first XI, but has experience out on loan with Mirandés last season.

✅ Pablo Ramón ja és blanc-i-blau. pic.twitter.com/vUf3L1Iz8N — RCD Espanyol de Barcelona (@RCDEspanyol) January 3, 2025

Southampton have formally completed the signing of Brazilian defender Welington, who had previously signed a pre-contract agreement. The 23-year-old left-back moves after the expiry of his São Paulo contract.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Alex Kirkland takes a look at Real Madrid's interest in Dean Huijsen.

Centre-back has been a problem position for Real Madrid this season. The club opted not to replace departing captain Nacho Fernandez last summer when they missed out on Leny Yoro. With David Alaba out long term with an ACL tear -- he's belatedly returned to training this week after 12 months out -- that left Madrid with just two senior, top-quality options in the role: Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao. Cue Militao's own ACL tear, in November. That left Madrid partnering Rudiger with either youngster Raul Asencio, who's done well under the circumstances, or an out-of-position Aurelien Tchouameni. Coach Carlo Ancelotti had already wanted the club to bring in a central defender in the summer, and that desire has only increased with Militao's absence, although Alaba's return should help. And the age of those defenders -- Rudiger is 31, Alaba is 32 and Militao is 26 -- means an elite young prospect was always going to be the likely target. The pursuit of Yoro, 19, showed that. A number of names fitting that profile, from around Europe, have been linked with Madrid in recent months, including RB Leipzig's Castello Lukeba and Ajax's Jorrel Hato, as well as Palmeiras' Vitor Reis. Huijsen, 19, is the latest on that list. Huijsen may have only made his Premier League debut with Bournemouth this season, but he's been on the radar in Spain for a long time: he lived in Málaga as a boy and played for Málaga's academy, catching the eye of scouts from top clubs -- including Madrid -- before opting to sign for Juventus in May 2021. He also played four times for Spain's under-21s in 2024, having previously represented the Netherlands at youth level. So this is a player Madrid know well, and presumably they've liked what they've seen of his progress at Bournemouth, playing regularly at the highest level. But it remains to be seen what kind of fee could convince the Premier League club to part with a player they brought in just six months ago, on a long-term deal until 2030.

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester United will only allow Joshua Zirkzee to join Juventus on loan with an obligation to make the deal permanent. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Contract talks between Manchester United target Nuno Mendes and Paris Saint-Germain over a new deal have broken down. The 22-year-old is out of contract in the summer of 2026. (Arthur Perrot)

- Arsenal and Aston Villa are looking at Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui, who is the joint leading scorer in Serie A with 12 goals, but the Italy international will not be allowed to leave this month. (La Repubblica)

- Manchester City have added Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov to their list of potential signings in January and are well-informed on his situation. There is still an open race to sign the 20-year-old, with various other top clubs interested in the Uzbekistan international. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Lazio, Monza, Napoli and Torino all want to sign Cesare Casadei from Chelsea. Torino have offered €8m, but Chelsea only want to do a loan deal for the 21-year-old midfielder. (Tuttosport)

- Bayer Leverkusen, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur are tracking Udinese defender Thomas Kristensen. The 22-year-old Denmark international could be available for £16.5m. (Football Insider)

- Crystal Palace's €15m offer for Slavia Prague full-back El Hadji Malick Diouf, 20, has been rejected. (Foot Mercato)

- Napoli want to sign Juventus defender Danilo and Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa. Danilo is increasingly likely to leave Juventus while Chiesa has struggled for game time, having made his own departure from I Bianconeri last summer, although Napoli will face competition from Atalanta for the latter. (Tuttosport)

- AC Milan are continuing to monitor Samuele Ricci despite the midfielder signing a new deal that could keep him at Torino until 2028. The contract was an act of recognition for Torino and there is a verbal agreement that the 23-year-old can leave for €25m or more. (Calciomercato)

- Juventus' negotiations with AC Milan regarding Fikayo Tomori are on standby after Sérgio Conceição took charge. If they don't get the 27-year-old, Juve could focus on alternative options of Benfica's António Silva and Feyenoord's Dávid Hancko. (Calciomercato)

- Flamengo have turned down a €15m offer from Aston Villa for Wesley. The 21-year-old was voted the best right-back in the Brazilian league last season and Flamengo are only willing to listen to offers in the region of €25m. (GloboEsporte)

- AC Milan have joined Juventus in the race for Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva. Juve offered €5m for a six-month loan before a permanent transfer worth €25m. The offer was rejected, and Milan could now muscle in. (Tuttosport)

- Wolves are willing to pay €20m to sign 27-year-old centre-back Emmanuel Agbadou from Stade de Reims. (L'Équipe)

- Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq is set to join Valencia on loan from Real Sociedad. Sadiq is keen to prove his worth having had limited playing time with the Basque outfit this season. He has yet to score after 11 appearances. (Diario AS)

- Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique has not closed the door on the arrival of new players but insists he is happy with his squad. PSG are 10 points clear of Marseille at the top of Ligue 1 but 25th in the Champions League standings. (Marca)

- Kyle Walker remains a target for clubs in Saudi Arabia this month. The 34-year-old still has 18 months left on his Manchester City contract, and a move is more likely in the summer due to the club's injury crisis. (The Sun)

- Miguel Almiron is set for a £16m move from Newcastle United to MLS side Charlotte FC. (The Sun)

- Real Madrid believe that "time is on their side" in their pursuit of Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold. (MARCA)

- Atalanta's Ben Godfrey has greenlit a loan move to Ipswich Town this month. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen want to sign Manchester City's James McAtee in January. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Al-Shabab are closing in on a deal to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Mario Lemina. (Footmercato)

- Fenerbahçe are keen on signing Roma defender Mario Hermoso, who is in talks to leave the Serie A club this month. (Rudy Galetti)

- Chelsea will not let midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka leave the club for less than his £40m release clause this winter, although a loan move could be considered. (Football.london)

- Brighton & Hove Albion have submitted a new £23.5m bid for Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis, which could test the Brazilian club's resolve. (Daily Express)

- Wolverhampton Wanderers are in advanced talks to sign Reims defender Emmanuel Agbadou, who is now the club's main transfer target ahead of Kevin Danso. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Philadelphia Union left-back Kai Wagner is "one step away" from joining Parma this month. (Nicolo Schira)

- Girona want to finalize a €10m transfer for Barcelona defender Eric García in the coming days -- who is currently on loan at the club. (Nil Sola)

- Hertha Berlin youngster Ibrahim Maza is drawing attention from Manchester City, Leicester City, Newcastle United, Atletico Madrid and Stuttgart. (Ekrem Konur)