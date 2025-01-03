Open Extended Reactions

MANCHESTER, England -- Ruben Amorim has admitted his Manchester United squad is "starved of leaders" ahead of a daunting trip to Liverpool on Sunday and suggested it's one of the reasons the club have decided to extend Harry Maguire's contract.

Amorim revealed at his news conference on Friday that Maguire's deal, which was due to expire in the summer, has been extended until June 2026 -- and the Portuguese coach said he needs the defender to "improve" as a leader because he hasn't got many in his team.

United head to Liverpool on Sunday on the back of four straight defeats and without a win at Anfield since 2016.

"We are going to trigger our option," Amorim said when asked about Maguire's contract situation.

"I spoke with him this morning and I told him he has to improve his game on the pitch. We need him a lot and he also has to improve as a leader.

"When you look at our team we are starving for leaders on the pitch. He is a leader. He has to improve that part and he has to improve our game. We are happy to continue with him."

United are languishing in 14th in the table after three straight Premier League defeats without scoring a goal. They haven't lost four in a row without scoring since 1909.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are six points clear at the top and 23 points ahead of United, who are just four places and seven points above the relegation places.

Harry Maguire will stay at Manchester United for at least another season after having an option in his contract triggered. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

"We know that it is going to be a tough moment and a really different context for both teams," Amorim said. "They had that strong base for long years, but we work this week to win the game. We will try to do that.

"I am just focused on the performance. I have not focused on losing or what could happen. We prepared this game to win and we know what we are going to face. We have more time to train [this week] -- two days in a row, I think that can help us."

Amorim also offered his support to Joshua Zirkzee, who was booed off after being substituted just 30 minutes into the defeat against Newcastle. Zirkzee went straight down the tunnel after coming off only to reappear moments later to take his place on the bench.

"His situation is the same as the other players," Amorim said. "He had that situation during the game. It is really hard for any player but that can happen. They understand it is part of football. Sometimes they have a good moment in their careers, other times it does not go very well."