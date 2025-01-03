Rob Dawson believes that Marcus Rashford might have to stay at Manchester United after revealing that none of the major European clubs are interested in signing him. (2:06)

Paris Saint-Germain are playing down links with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, sources have told ESPN, despite coach Luis Enrique suggesting that he would like to bolster his squad in the January transfer window.

Rashford has said publicly he wants "a new challenge" after a 20-year association with United.

His representatives have a good relationship with PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

However, sources close to PSG are downplaying the possibility of a January deal for the 27-year-old.

Luis Enrique has left the door open for new arrivals in the window. However, signings are unlikely to be made unless Randal Kolo Muani and Milan Skriniar depart.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's Trophee des Champions against Monaco in Doha, Luis Enrique said: "We are always open to improving the team, but I am lucky to coach a team with a lot of quality, ambition and level.

"It's a pleasure for me. Of course, if we can improve the team, we will try, but it is a difficult task because the best players are not available in winter. It's also difficult in the summer, but now it's even more."

Sources have told ESPN that United are open to offers for Rashford in January. Both permanent deals and loan offers will be considered and any money raised from his departure will be used to improve Ruben Amorim's squad.

Marcus Rashford has said he wants a new challenge away from Manchester United. Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Rashford does not want to move to Saudi Arabia this month and interest is also being played down on the Saudi side.

Rashford's preference, should he leave Old Trafford, would be to find a club in one of Europe's top five leagues -- particularly Spain -- to give him the best chance of regaining his place in the England squad under new boss Thomas Tuchel.

United have also not ruled out considering offers from other Premier League clubs.

Loan bids will only be given serious thought if the offer includes a guarantee to pay a large chunk of Rashford's £350,000 ($435,000)-a-week wage.

United are prepared to be flexible to help Rashford find a new club, but they have also not ruled out the possibility that he will still be at Old Trafford beyond the end of January.

Sources have told ESPN that Rashford has remained professional since his last game against FC Viktoria Plzen on Dec. 12 and is ready to play if called upon by Amorim.

However, speaking at a news conference on Friday, Amorim said nothing had changed in Rashford's situation but confirmed he is unavailable to face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday

"It is the same situation," Amorim said. "At the moment he is ill and not training. I think he is going to be out this week. He is not training."

After being dropped from the squad for four games, he was an unused substitute during the 2-0 defeat to Newcastle on Monday.