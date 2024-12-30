Rob Dawson believes that Marcus Rashford might have to stay at Manchester United after revealing that none of the major European clubs are interested in signing him. (2:06)

Open Extended Reactions

Marcus Rashford returned to the Manchester United squad after a four-game exile.

The forward was named on the bench by Ruben Amorim as Newcastle United strolled to a 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Monday.

The 27-year-old hadn't featured for United since the 2-1 win over Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League on Dec. 12.

He was dropped from the squad for the win over Manchester City on Dec. 15 with Amorim suggesting afterwards that the decision was based on the England international's performances in training.

He also missed the defeats to Tottenham, Bournemouth and Wolves.

In the days after being omitted from the squad to face City at the Etihad, Rashford said he wanted to leave the club. He said the time is right for a "new challenge" and although Amorim has insisted he wants Rashford to stay at Old Trafford, sources have told ESPN that the club are open to offers in the January transfer window.

Rashford's return has bolstered Amorim's squad with both Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte suspended for the game against Newcastle.

Fernandes was sent off during the 2-0 defeat to Wolves on Boxing Day while Ugarte picked up his fifth booking of the season at Molineux.

Asked why Rashford was back in the squad, Amorim told Sky Sports: "Selection, and we have a lot of players outside so he's in. Like I say every week, I choose my players and he was there to be chosen. This time, he's here."