AFC Bournemouth on Friday announced the signing of United States youth international Matai Akinmboni from MLS club D.C. United.

The move for Akinmboni, 18, was worth an initial fee of $1.5 million with incentives that could potentially bring it to $2.5 million, according to The Washington Post.

Akinmboni, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, made his MLS debut at 15, becoming the third-youngest player in MLS history. He played in 17 games for D.C. United. He also played for the club's USL affiliate, Loudoun United.

Matai Akinmboni will join Bournemouth from D.C. United. Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

His contract with D.C. United ran through the end of the 2025 MLS season. Akinmboni joined the U.S. youth team at under-17 and recently debuted with the U20s in a 3-0 win over Korea Republic. Akinmboni, born in the U.S. to Nigerian parents, is also eligible to represent the Super Eagles.

"We are delighted to sign Matai to a long-term deal with AFC Bournemouth," Bournemouth technical director Simon Francis said in a statement. "He is an exciting young player we have been monitoring for an extended period and have been impressed by his progress. Matai is a player we believe has a very bright future and we are looking forward to seeing him develop with us."

Akinmboni is expected to join Bournemouth's U21 team.

"Matai is an outstanding young talent, and we couldn't be prouder of him taking the next step in his career to compete in the Premier League." D.C. United general manager Ally Mackay said in a statement.

"This is another significant milestone for our academy and Matai is a testament to how we are able to curate different avenues for player development. We wish Matai the best of luck in the next chapter in his career."