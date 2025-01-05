Transfer rumors, news: Man United eye Rashford, Kvaratskhelia swap

Luis Miguel Echegaray has little hope for Manchester United ahead of their Premier League trip to face Liverpool at Anfield. (2:10)

AC Milan are the latest club hoping to sign Marcus Rashford, but Manchester United could look to do a swap deal with Napoli for winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has yet to sign a new contract at the club and his deal expires in 2027. NicolÃ² Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- AC Milan want to bring in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford but his salary could be an issue, reports Sky Sports Italia. The Red Devils are willing to find a solution in January and could even contribute to the 27-year-old's earnings to help make a move possible. Meanwhile, TEAMtalk reports that Rashford has attracted interest from Major League Soccer side Seattle Sounders and another report from Rudy Galetti says United have asked about the possibility of doing a swap deal for the England international with Napoli for winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

- Paris Saint-Germain are looking to do a swap deal with Aston Villa that would see strikers Randal Kolo Muani and Jhon Durán move clubs, says Football Insider. Kolo Muani, 26, signed from Frankfurt for €80m in 2023 but has made just one substitute appearance in their last seven games. Man United, Liverpool and RB Leipzig have been linked with the France international but PSG could use him to try and land Duran, 21, from Villa as he has scored 12 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions this season.

- Manchester United could look to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres and centre-back Gonçalo Inacio in the summer, according to The Mirror. Ruben Amorim gave the Portuguese giants his word that he would not make an effort to sign any of their players in January having moved to Old Trafford, but he could still be reunited with the pair in the next transfer window.

- With Paris Saint-Germain left-back Nuno Mendes heavily linked with a summer move to Manchester United, Relevo suggests that Les Parisiens could look to replace the 22-year-old by signing Barcelona's Alejandro Balde if the move does go ahead.

- TEAMtalk suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo is considering his future amid concerns that Al Nassr don't have what it takes to win the AFC Champions League. The 39-year-old isn't rushing to make a decision, with his options being to stay put and continue asking for signings to strengthen the Saudi Arabian club's squad, return to Portugal, or retire -- potentially after the 2026 World Cup.

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

- Tottenham have signed 21-year-old goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague for around €15m on a deal that will run until 2031. Read

Welcome to Tottenham Hotspur, Antonin 🤝 pic.twitter.com/tiI5bSSiAV — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 5, 2025

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Liverpool have put a five-year contract worth £300,000 a week to right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, though Real Madrid have made a similar offer and would be able to offer him a signing-on fee if he leaves on a free transfer in the summer. (Daily Mirror)

- Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee wants to leave the club in January, despite only signing in the summer, with Juventus interested. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Clubs from Saudi Arabia are assessing whether to move for Barcelona attacking midfielder Dani Olmo if he can't play for the club for six months due to their financial issues. (Rudy Galetti)

- Brazilian club Santos have made a bid to sign Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass, who has 10 goals in 24 Championship matches this season. Several MLS clubs are also reported to be monitoring the 30-year-old. (Tom Bogert)

- VFB Stuttgart midfielder Enzo Millot is a player of interest to a number of English clubs including Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham. (Caught Offside)

- Wolfsburg could let defender Ridle Baku join RB Leipzig for €4m and have identified Club Brugge's Andreas Skov Olsen as his replacement. (Kicker)

- Manchester City are also interested and will attempt to sign Olmo in the January transfer window. (Football Insider)

- Brighton have made an offer of around $28.5m to sign 18-year-old Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis. (Daily Mail)

- Real Betis are in talks to sign midfielder Stefan Bajcetic on loan from Liverpool. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Napoli will make an opening offer to sign Federico Chiesa on loan from Liverpool until the end of the season. Fiorentina and Internazionale are among the other Serie A clubs who have been interested in him. (Foot Mercato)

- Torino have offered Chelsea a fee of €12m to sign midfielder Cesare Casadei but the Blues want €20m. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- AC Milan are interested in signing 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund left-back Almugera Kabar as a deputy to Theo Hernández. (Sky Sports Italia)

- Winger Isaac Babadi could leave PSV Eindhoven on loan this month to play more. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Lyon have rejected Galatasaray's offer of around €21m to sign striker Georges Mikautadze. (Téléfoot)

- Wrexham are looking to sign Luton Town forward Cauley Woodrow, who came through the Fulham academy. (Football Insider)

- Wolves have reached a verbal agreement with Matheus Cunha over a new contract, which is expected to be signed next week. (Diario AS)

- Stade Rennais have joined the race to sign Marseille defender Lillian Brassier, who is also attracting interest from Leicester City, Villareal and Wolfsburg. (Footmercato)

- Lanus left-back Julio Soler has arrived in England to complete his £6m transfer to Bournemouth. (Fabrizio Romano)

- FC Köln are pushing hard to finalize a deal to sign FC Sion defender Joël Schmied, who has already greenlit a move. (Sky Germany)

- Several Bundesliga clubs are showing interest in Bologna full-back Stefan Posch. (Nicolo Schira)

- River Plate left-back Enzo Díaz will arrive in Brazil on Monday to complete his switch to São Paulo. (Rudy Galetti)