Open Extended Reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo has declared that he's hungry for more titles on his two-year anniversary with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

The Portugal captain, named the Best Middle East Player of 2024 at the recent Globe Soccer Awards, has scored 74 goals in 83 games since joining on a free transfer in January 2023 after leaving Manchester United.

Reflecting on his time in Riyadh, Ronaldo, who turns 40 on Feb. 5, told the league's in-house media channel: "I'm happy and my family is happy. We started a new life in this beautiful country. Life is good, football is good.

"In terms of individual and collective, we are still there; we are still improving."

Ronaldo, who has scored more than 900 goals in his career and holds the men's world record for most international goals, believes the Saudi Pro League has been moving in the right direction since his arrival.

"For me, it is an honour that the league is growing and many star players are coming to make the league even better and more competitive," he said. "To be the first one -- let's say a star -- to come here is an honour, but what I'm looking forward to is the next five to 10 years of the league still improving. Not only the first teams, but also the academies.

"Not just for the future of the Saudi [players] and the league, but for the country and to compete with other leagues, this is my dream. And this is what I will try to help the country and league reach and be there at that level.

"People look at Cristiano as an example, not just on the pitch, but also off it."

Ronaldo has lifted one title, the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023, since joining Al Nassr. Despite missing out on silverware last season, he scored a Saudi Pro League record 35 goals in his first full campaign.

"You know, when you win titles, things come easier, and to have the privilege to win in my first year here my first trophy was amazing," Ronaldo said. "But I want more. I will continue to push and help my team Al Nassr to win titles. I believe that this year will be a good year for Al Nassr."

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed a wonderful scoring record during his two years at Al Nassr. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Al Nassr are fourth in the Saudi Pro League, 11 points adrift of league leaders Al Ittihad.

"It's hard to compete with teams like Al Hilal and Al Ittihad, but we are still there, still pushing and fighting," Ronaldo said. "Football is like that; you have good moments and bad moments but, for me, the most important thing is to be professional, to push hard, respect the club, respect your contract and believe that things will change -- for Al Nassr to try to win more titles.

"The [AFC] Champions League is something I want to win for the club, but the most important is to keep pushing and be professional."