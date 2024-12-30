Rob Dawson tells the story of Manchester United's youth team putting on a Christmas pantomime that did not go down well with Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani. (1:56)

Cristiano Ronaldo is considering a move away from Al Nassr as he continues his quest for 1,000 career goals while Manchester United's hunt for defensive reinforcements includes United States international Antonee Robinson. Join us for the latest transfer news, gossip, and rumors from around the globe.

- Cristiano Ronaldo is "open to new challenges" in 2025, according to Marca. The superstar forward's contract at Al Nassr is due to expire in June, meaning he is free to negotiate with clubs outside the Saudi Pro League from Jan. 1. According to the story on Marca's front page the Portugal captain does not want to leave the Riyadh club without winning the league title, but embarking on a new "project" in another league cannot be ruled out. One thing that is for sure is that the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward, who turns 40 in February, is not thinking about retirement as he has the tally of 1,000 career goals in his sights.

- Manchester United could begin the January transfer window by making bids for Fulham defender Antonee Robinson and Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, according to the Mirror and Mail respectively. Left-back Robinson, 27, is highly coveted by Liverpool among others, but he could fill a real problem position for United boss Ruben Amorim. Robinson added another assist to his growing collection on Sunday during Fulham's 2-2 draw with AFC Bournemouth, and his attacking capabilities could be well suited to Amorim's style, particularly given Luke Shaw's ongoing injury problems. Verbruggen, 22, is Brighton's first-choice goalkeeper, and United's pursuit suggests Amorim is growing impatient with André Onana. Verbruggen would be available for £30m. United are also considering Royal Antwerp's Senne Lammens.

- Spain international Martín Zubimendi could be "the new Toni Kroos" Diario AS reports. The Real Sociedad midfielder is coveted by a number of top Premier League clubs, with Liverpool failing in their summer bid to sign the Euro 2024 winner and Manchester City linked with a January move. However, AS claims that Real Madrid's desire to sign a creative midfielder means the 25-year-old is now a candidate for them due to his "age, price and position."

- All talk of Liverpool operating in the transfer market next month revolves around their ability to keep hold of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who are all out of contract at the end of the season, but Teamtalk reports the Reds are targeting Alphonso Davies and Jeremie Frimpong in the summer. Bayern Munich full-back Davies is a target for Real Madrid too, but the 24-year-old Canadian could be the ideal replacement for Alexander-Arnold, should the 26-year-old Liverpudlian depart for Madrid as rumoured. Davies' contract comes to an end next summer, and he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from Jan. 1. Frimpong, 24, is contracted to Bayer Leverkusen until 2028 and is also a target for Manchester City. However, Liverpool see the Dutchman as the perfect long-term replacement for Andrew Robertson.

- Clubs are lining up to sign out-of-form PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani, but today Footmercato report that Chelsea are the latest side to express interest in landing the 26-year-old. They believe the Blues will contact the Ligue 1 league leaders in the next couple of days to find out whether or not a deal is feasible, with PSG said to favour a loan move with an option to buy. Chelsea are keen to bolster their attacking options, but AS Monaco, RB Leipzig, Manchester United and Juventus are also interested.

What next for Cristiano Ronaldo? The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, now 39, will be out of contract at Saudi club Al Nassr next summer. That means from Jan. 1, he's free to negotiate and sign a pre-contract with another team if he wants to. Ronaldo has made no concrete statements yet about his future plans, but there've been enough hints to get an idea of his thinking. For one thing, retirement doesn't appear to be on the agenda, at least in the short-term. Ronaldo discussed the subject last month, saying that "if it has to happen, in one or two years ... As long as I feel motivated, I keep going." One source of motivation -- and a reason to sign a new deal with Al Nassr -- might be to win the Saudi Pro League, something he failed to do in his first two seasons in the Middle East. Al Nassr are currently fourth in the table, 11 points behind leaders Al Ittihad, so there's no guarantee that he'll break his duck in 2024-25. And would Ronaldo really want to leave Saudi Arabia without a league title? The financial package Ronaldo receives in Saudi would be difficult, if not impossible, to match elsewhere. But if -- and it's a big if -- those financial considerations could be put aside, there are some alternatives that might prove attractive, like a return to his roots with Sporting Club de Portugal? After that, when the time comes to hang up his boots, Ronaldo reiterated at last week's Globe Soccer Awards that he's "never going to be a coach" but left open the possibility of owning a club, if the right opportunity arises.

- Arsenal target Alexander Isak is willing to remain at Newcastle United is the club qualifies for next season's Champions League. (The Sun)

- Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is desperate for defensive reinforcements, and Sunderland's Anthony Patterson has emerged as a target if their plans to sign Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell fall through (The Sun)

- Juventus are set to beat Newcastle to the signing of Benfica defender António Silva, after the Premier League club found the financial terms of the deal too difficult to meet. (Daily Mirror)

- Newcastle are monitoring Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov but Premier League rivals Manchester City and Tottenham who are also eyeing the 20-year-old Uzbekistan international. (The Chronicle)

- FC Porto insist that on-loan Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira will remain at the Portuguese club for the rest of the season. (Daily Mirror)

- Real Betis are in talks with Juventus over a loan move for Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo, who is yet to make an appearance this season. (Sport)

- Atlético Madrid will be "spectators" in the January transfer window as the LaLiga leaders have already "done their homework" last summer and believe their squad doesn't need strengthening. (Marca)

- Newcastle are lining up a £20m January bid for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford but the Championship promotion-chasers will do all they can to not lose him before the summer. (The Sun)

- West Ham United will give manager Julen Lopetegui more time to turn things around despite Sunday's 5-0 home loss to Liverpool leaving the club 13th in the Premier League table at the midway point of their campaign. (Daily Telegraph)