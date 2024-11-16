Herculez Gomez and Alejandro Moreno aren't on the same page when it comes to Cristiano Ronaldo's future with the Portuguese national team. (2:52)

Open Extended Reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo discussed the timeline around his potential retirement after setting a new record for most international wins in men's football on Friday.

Portugal thrashed Poland 5-1 with their talisman scoring twice, including an acrobatic bicycle kick, to seal a UEFA Nations League quarterfinals spot for the Iberian nation.

It marked Ronaldo's 132nd win in internationals, moving him past his former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos, who racked up 131 with Spain.

Speaking to reporters after the game, the 39-year-old Ronaldo insisted his focus remains on enjoying his football despite the looming spectre of retirement.

"I just want to enjoy [myself]," he said. "Plan for retirement? if it has to happen, in one or two years ... I don't know. I'm turning 40 soon.

"I really want to enjoy, as long as I feel motivated I keep going. The day I don't feel motivated, I will retire."

Ronaldo added that he has no intention to go into coaching when he does eventually hang up his boots.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Portugal against Poland on Friday. Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/JAR Sport Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"I don't see myself managing a team; that's not in my plans," he said. "My future lies in other areas outside of football, although time will tell what happens."

Portugal take on Croatia in their final Nations League group game on Monday, though Ronaldo was released from the squad early and will return to Al Nassr.