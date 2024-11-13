Open Extended Reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo has said he is still aiming for a 1,000-goal career but accepts he may not have enough time left in his career in order to reach the milestone.

Ronaldo, who will turn 40 on Feb. 5, is the top scorer in the history of the sport with 908 goals and received the Quinas de Platina trophy, the highest award given by Portugal's Football Federation (FPF) to players.

"I now face my life living in the moment. I can't think long term anymore," Ronaldo said.

"I can no longer think about what I said publicly that I wanted to reach 1,000 goals. But it seems that everything is easy now, just last month I reached 900. It's about living in the moment, enjoying the moment, seeing the response that my legs will give me in the next few years. One thousand goals is great, but if it doesn't come, I'm already the player in history with the most goals."

Ronaldo's contract with Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr expires in June 2025.

The forward, who is on international duty with Portugal, has not given an indication on whether he will continue playing through the 2026 World Cup.

The five-time Ballon d'Or player played a record sixth European Championship with Portugal in the summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo is Portugal's all-time top goal scorer. Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

He has scored 133 goals across 216 appearances for Portugal since making his debut with the national team in 2003 and won Euro 2016.

"When I joined to the national team at 18 years old, my dream was to get my first international cap," the Portugal captain said. "Then I reached 25, then I reached 50 that is a milestone that all players see as something important. Then I said to myself 'why not 100?' Then you start to think why not 150? 200? For me it's a great feeling.

"Even after winning so many trophies, there's nothing better than playing for the national team. This goes by quickly. That's why I'm disappointed with some players who don't want to represent Portugal."