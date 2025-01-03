Open Extended Reactions

Pep Guardiola has said that Kevin De Bruyne's age will play a factor in whether Manchester City extend him to a new contract and that the club have to "think" about whether it is the right thing to do.

Belgium midfielder De Bruyne has been one of City's star players since joining the club in 2015 but turns 34 in June, days before his contract with the Premier League champions expires.

De Bruyne has also struggled with injuries the past two seasons and has started just eight games this term, when both club and player have failed to hit top form.

He has admitted that talks have yet to start about a new deal and when asked about the chances of him earning a contract, Guardiola said on Friday that the club will consider all aspects.

"He had problems in the last year and a half, like many players this year," the City boss said. "Of course, when he is consistent and fit and can play regularly, I've said many times he's a really important player for us and a decisive player.

"What is going to happen, how he is going to perform until the end of the season, the age that he is and many things, I think the club has to think about it."

De Bruyne has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and MLS side San Diego FC, and is permitted to enter negotiations with non-English clubs over a free transfer.

Guardiola, meanwhile, also stated that he didn't know if it will be possible for City to bolster their squad in January.

The Spanish coach has previously said he would be willing to use the winter market to look for reinforcements but claimed ahead of Saturday's clash against West Ham United: "I don't know right now --- it's not easy, it will not be easy.

"Maybe we sign, maybe we don't sign anyone. The club has to be wise, don't sign players just to do it. I don't know if it will be possible to do it."

In more positive City news, Guardiola said he hopes Ballon d'Or-winning midfielder Rodri could return before the end of the season.

City are sixth in the table and are looking for their second straight league win when they take on West Ham at the Etihad Stadium.