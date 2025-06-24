Neeraj Chopra LIVE at Ostrava Golden Spike: updates, score, commentary, news

Open Extended Reactions

Days after winning the Paris Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra is back in action at the Ostrava Golden Spike event in Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Neeraj will continue to maintain his winning form after he won the Paris Diamond League with a best throw of 88.16m last Friday. Germany's Julian Weber finished second in the event with a best throw of 87.88m and Brazil's Luiz da Silva bettered his personal best with a best of 86.62m to finish third.

At the Ostrava Golden Spike, Neeraj will not face Weber but will be joined by the likes of 2016 Rio Olympic Champion Thomas Rohler of Germany along with Anderson Peters, the two-time World Champion and Olympic bronze medallist.

He was to take part at Golden Spike -- a World Athletics Continental Tour Category A event -- in 2023 and 2024 but had to skip the meet on both occasions. In 2024, he was present as a guest after opting out of competition due to an adductor muscle niggle.

Neeraj has had an impressive season so far, having won his first Diamond League title in two years after also breaching the elusive 90m mark during his second place finish in Doha Diamond League in May.

The double Olympic-medallist will be all the more eager to win the title as the Golden Spike was world record holder and his current coach Jan Zelezny's happy hunting ground during his playing days. The Czech legend won nine titles between 1986 and 2006, few of them with 90m-plus throws.

"When I was kid, I watched a lot of videos and photos of athletes such as Usain Bolt competing here. I came last year but I didn't compete because of injury. Now I feel good, but I don't want to put any pressure on myself for 90m. But I'll try really hard," Neeraj said ahead of the competition.

"Recently we've done a good training in Nymburk (near capital Prague) so I'll do my best here in Ostrava."

Neeraj's event will start at 10:30 PM IST.

You can follow all the action right here on our live blog: