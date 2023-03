Jeff Passan takes us through the 2022-23 MLB offseason, which consisted of huge deals, big tournaments and some brand new rules to the game. (2:33)

Another Major League Baseball season is almost here, And while the Houston Astros head into the year as the favorite to win the 2023 World Series, other teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves are looking to challenge them and prevent Houston from repeating as champions. Here are all of the win totals, individual player props, World Series odds and more ahead of Opening Day.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook as of March 27.

Jump to:

AL East | AL Central | AL West

NL East | NL Central | NL West

Individual props

AL East

Wins: 94.0

Win division: +115

Win AL: +350

Toronto Blue Jays (14-1 to win World Series)

Wins: 92.0

Win division: +185

Win AL: +650

Wins: 89.0

Win division: +360

Win AL: +1200

Wins: 78.0

Win division: +2500

Win AL: ​+3300

Wins: 77.5

Win division: +1800

Win AL: +3500

AL Central

Wins: 83.5

Win division: +220

Win AL: +2000

Wins: 82.5

Win division: +210

Win AL: +1600

Wins: 87.5

Win division: +125

Win AL: +1400

Wins: 69.5

Win division: +2500

Win AL: +5000

Wins: 68.5

Win division: +4000

Win AL: +7500

AL West

Wins: 95.5

Win division:

Win AL: +250

Wins: 88

Win division:

Win AL: +800

Wins: 81.5

Win division:

Win AL: +2200

Wins: 81.5

Win division:

Win AL: +2200

Wins: 59.5

Win division:

Win AL: +20000

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) throws during the third inning in Game 3 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Philadelphia. AP Photo/Matt Slocum

NL East

Wins: 92.5

Win division: +170

Win NL: +400

Wins: 94.5

Win division: +105

Win NL: +400

Wins: 89.5

Win division: +295

Win NL: +750

Wins: 76

Win division: +4000

Win NL: +5000

Wins: 59

Win division: +20000

Win NL: +20000

NL Central

Wins: 89

Win division: -130

Win NL: +950

Wins: 84.5

Win division: +170

Win NL: +1600

Wins: 78

Win division: +600

Win NL: +3500

Wins: 66

Win division: +6500

Win NL: +100000

Wins: 67.5

Win division: +6000

Win NL: +12500

NL West

Wins: 94.5

Win division: -125

Win NL: +400

Wins: 94.0

Win division: +110

Win NL: +480

Wins: 81.0

Win division: +1100

Win NL: +2500

Wins: 76.5

Win division: +5000

Win NL: +6500

Wins: 66.0

Win division: +20000

Win NL: +10000

Individual props

Shohei Ohtani looks to continue his success as one of the few two-way players in MLB today, AP Photo/Morry Gash

AL MVP

Odds to win 2023 AL MVP Player Odds to win Shohei Ohtani +200 Aaron Judge +400 Mike Trout +600 Julio Rodriguez +800 Yordan Alvarez +1200 Vlad Guerrero Jr. +1400 Jose Ramirez +1600 Corey Seager +2200 Wander Franco +2200 Byron Buxton +2500 Adley Rutschman +2500

NL MVP

Odds to win 2023 NL MVP Player Odds to win Juan Soto +450 Mookie Betts +800 Ronald Acuna Jr. +900 Manny Machado +950 Pete Alonso +1000 Nolan Arenado +1000 Freddie Freeman +1000 Paul Goldschmidt +1200 Trea Turner +1200 Fernando Tatis Jr. +1400 Austin Riley +1400

AL Cy Young

Odds to win 2023 AL Cy Young Award Player Odds to win Jacob deGrom +500 Gerrit Cole +600 Dylan Cease +900 Carlos Rodon +900 Alek Manoah +900 Christian Javier +1200 Shane Bieber +1200 Shohei Ohtani +1200 Shane McClanahan +1200 Luis Castillo +1600 Kevin Gausman +1600

NL Cy Young

Odds to win 2023 NL Cy Young Award Player Odds to win Justin Verlander +500 Corbin Burnes +500 Max Scherzer +700 Julio Urias +1000 Spencer Strider +1000 Zac Gallen +1400 Aaron Nola +1400 Max Fried +1500 Zach Wheeler +1700 Brandon Woodruff +2200 Yu Darvish +2500

Home run leader