2023 Kentucky Derby: Odds, post positions, jockeys

The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Forte, trained by Todd Fletcher, opened as the 3-1 morning-line favorite leaving from the 15 post after Derby post positions were released Monday. Tapit Trice has the second-shortest odds at 5-1 from the No. 5 post while Angel of Empire (8-1) has the third-shortest odds. Post time for Saturday's 1¼ mile race is 6:57 p.m. ET.

Here is the full list of morning-line odds for the 2023 Kentucky Derby, in order of post position (with trainer and jockey):

1. Hit Show (30-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Manny Franco

2. Verifying (15-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

3. Two Phil's (12-1)

Trainer: Larry Rivelli

Jockey: Jareth Loveberry

4. Confidence Game (20-1)

Trainer: Keith Desormeaux

Jockey: James Graham

5. Tapit Trice (5-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Luis Saez

6. Kingsbarns

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

'Daily Wager' A daily sports betting news and information show (6-7 p.m. ET, ESPN2) that aims to better serve the millions of sports fans who participate in sports wagering and help educate general sports fans with in-depth analysis. Watch »

7. Reincarnate (50-1)

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Jockey: John Velazquez

8. Mage (15-1)

Trainer: Gustavo Delgado

Jockey: Javier Castellano

9. Skinner (20-1)

Trainer: John Shirreffs

Jockey: Juan Hernandez

10. Practical Move (10-1)

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Jockey: Ramon Vazquez

11. Disarm (30-1)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Joel Rosario

12. Jace's Road (15-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Florent Geroux

13. Sun Thunder (50-1)

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.