Mike Repole, co-owner of Forte, expresses his sadness after the horse had to pull out of the Kentucky Derby. (0:29)

Kentucky Derby favorite Forte has been scratched from Saturday's race, Churchill Downs announced.

The decision to remove Forte was made after a Saturday morning workout. Forte galloped on the track and then jogged outside the barn, with trainer Todd Pletcher and co-owner Mike Repole seen meeting with a state racing commission veterinarian afterward.

Repole said state veterinarians were concerned about a bruised right foot on Forte. The horse had stumbled on the track during a workout Thursday, although Pletcher had downplayed it.

Repole Stable tweeted about the withdrawal, writing "I'm so sorry Forte."