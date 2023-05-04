2023 Kentucky Derby: Updated horse odds, post positions, jockeys

The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Forte, trained by Todd Fletcher, opened as the 3-1 morning-line favorite leaving from the 15 post after Derby post positions were released Monday. Tapit Trice had the second-shortest morning line odds at 5-1 from the No. 5 post while Angel of Empire (8-1) had the third-shortest morning line odds.

Post time for Saturday's 1¼ mile race is 6:57 p.m. ET.

Here is the full list of updated odds for the 2023 Kentucky Derby, in order of post position (with trainer and jockey). Note that No. 10 Practical Move and No. 19 Lord Miles have been scratched, with No. 21 Cyclone Mischief and No. 22 Mandarin Hero added to the field.

All odds listed are as of Thursday May 4 at 5:10 p.m. ET according to the official Kentucky Derby website.

1. Hit Show (36-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox Jockey: Manny Franco

3. Two Phil's (8-1)

Trainer: Larry Rivelli Jockey: Jareth Loveberry

4. Confidence Game (20-1)

Trainer: Keith Desormeaux Jockey: James Graham

5. Tapit Trice (5-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher Jockey: Luis Saez

6. Kingsbarns (12-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher Jockey: Jose Ortiz

7. Reincarnate (16-1)

Trainer: Tim Yakteen Jockey: John Velazquez

8. Mage (16-1)

Trainer: Gustavo Delgado Jockey: Javier Castellano

9. Skinner (20-1)

Trainer: John Shirreffs Jockey: Juan Hernandez

11. Disarm (27-1)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen Jockey: Joel Rosario

12. Jace's Road (35-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox Jockey: Florent Geroux

13. Sun Thunder (33-1)

Trainer: Kenny McPeek Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

14. Angel of Empire (6-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox Jockey: Flavien Prat

15. Forte (9-2)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

16. Raise Cain (31-1)

Trainer: Ben Colebrook Jockey: Gerardo Corrales

17. Derma Sotogake (13-1)

Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi Jockey: Christophe Lemaire

18. Rocket Can (32-1)

Trainer: Bill Mott Jockey: Junior Alvarado

20. Continuar (59-1)

Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi Jockey: Ryusei Sakai

21. Cyclone Mischief (65-1)

Trainer: Dale Romans Jockey: Joel Rosario

22. Mandarin Hero (61-1)

Trainer: Terunobu Fujita Jockey: Kazushi Kimura

