2023 Kentucky Derby: Updated horse odds, post positions, jockeys

The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
Forte, trained by Todd Fletcher, opened as the 3-1 morning-line favorite leaving from the 15 post after Derby post positions were released Monday. Tapit Trice had the second-shortest morning line odds at 5-1 from the No. 5 post while Angel of Empire (8-1) had the third-shortest morning line odds.
Post time for Saturday's 1¼ mile race is 6:57 p.m. ET.
Here is the full list of updated odds for the 2023 Kentucky Derby, in order of post position (with trainer and jockey). Note that No. 10 Practical Move and No. 19 Lord Miles have been scratched, with No. 21 Cyclone Mischief and No. 22 Mandarin Hero added to the field.
All odds listed are as of Thursday May 4 at 5:10 p.m. ET according to the official Kentucky Derby website.
1. Hit Show (36-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox Jockey: Manny Franco
2. Verifying (25-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
3. Two Phil's (8-1)
Trainer: Larry Rivelli Jockey: Jareth Loveberry
4. Confidence Game (20-1)
Trainer: Keith Desormeaux Jockey: James Graham
5. Tapit Trice (5-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher Jockey: Luis Saez
6. Kingsbarns (12-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher Jockey: Jose Ortiz
7. Reincarnate (16-1)
Trainer: Tim Yakteen Jockey: John Velazquez
8. Mage (16-1)
Trainer: Gustavo Delgado Jockey: Javier Castellano
9. Skinner (20-1)
Trainer: John Shirreffs Jockey: Juan Hernandez
11. Disarm (27-1)
Trainer: Steve Asmussen Jockey: Joel Rosario
12. Jace's Road (35-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox Jockey: Florent Geroux
13. Sun Thunder (33-1)
Trainer: Kenny McPeek Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
14. Angel of Empire (6-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox Jockey: Flavien Prat
15. Forte (9-2)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
16. Raise Cain (31-1)
Trainer: Ben Colebrook Jockey: Gerardo Corrales
17. Derma Sotogake (13-1)
Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi Jockey: Christophe Lemaire
18. Rocket Can (32-1)
Trainer: Bill Mott Jockey: Junior Alvarado
20. Continuar (59-1)
Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi Jockey: Ryusei Sakai
21. Cyclone Mischief (65-1)
Trainer: Dale Romans Jockey: Joel Rosario
22. Mandarin Hero (61-1)
Trainer: Terunobu Fujita Jockey: Kazushi Kimura
Also eligible
If any of the top 20 is scratched after entries are taken but before betting begins, the next-ranked horse on the also-eligible list will be eligible to run.
23. King Russell (75-1)
Trainer: Ron Moquett Jockey: Rafael Bejarano