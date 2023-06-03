Stanley Cup Final Game 1: Betting picks for Panthers-Golden Knights

Resources: Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Daily lines | Bracket, highlights and more

Odds courtesy Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.

Stanley Cup Final Game 1: Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights

Puck line: Vegas -1.5

Money line: Florida (+118), Vegas (-140)

Total: 5.5

Greg Wyshynski, senior NHL writer: First period over 1.5 goals (+120)

Look, it is going to be a hyped environment, and I think all of that excitement leads to goals in the first period. Keep this in mind, too, the Vegas Golden Knights have gone over in the first in 13 of 17 games in the postseason, 41 first period goals have been scored. A lot of action for these Golden Knights, and I think it will lead to the over in Game 1.

Anita Marks, host of ESPN Bet: Under 5.5 goals

These two teams don't know each other that well, and I believe they're going to play conservatively at first. Both goaltenders have been outstanding this postseason, and I expect that to continue.

Wyshynski: Aleksander Barkov over 2.5 shots (-115)

The Panthers captain went over this total in Game 1 against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes, both on the road. Toss out his injury in Game 3 against the Hurricanes and he's gone over this total in six of his last nine games. There aren't a ton of shot prop options that provide this kind of value, so give this a look.

Wyshynski: Ivan Barbashev over 0.5 points (+105)

The Golden Knights' top line of Jack Eichel, Jonathan Marchessault and Ivan Barbashev has been one of the hottest in the playoffs. Quietly, Barbashev has become the team's third-leading point producer with 15 in 17 games. He has at least a point in 8 of his last 12 games and 4 of his last 5. Many of the Knights' scoring props are impacted by what's expected from Sergei Bobrovsky in Game 1. I'm going rust over rest and the Knights hitting the board a couple of times - especially their top line.

Sachin Dave Chandan, sports betting editor: Both teams to score in the second period (+133)

Second periods are always the highest scoring due to the long change as well as teams getting a better feel for each other. The Golden Knights average 1.4 second period goals per game in the playoffs, and the Panthers average 1.1. Betting the second period over is one of my go-to's, but with the "both teams" prop at plus money, I'm jumping on this.