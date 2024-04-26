Nick Saban says a "perfect storm" led to the record-setting number of offensive players taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. (1:02)

The 2024 NFL draft kicked off Thursday night, with six quarterbacks selected among the first 12 picks for the first time in NFL history. A total of 14 offensive players came off the board before a single defender was selected, the longest run on offensive players in NFL draft history.

AFC EAST

The Bills traded down twice in the first round, moving out entirely after deals made with the Chiefs and the Panthers. Buffalo ultimately made the first pick of the second round, selecting Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman. Analysis of every Bills pick from Alaina Getzenberg

The Dolphins targeted defensive help in the first round, selecting Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson with their first pick of the event. Analysis of every Dolphins pick from Marcel Louis-Jacques

The Patriots got their next quarterback at No. 3, selecting North Carolina's Drake Maye with their first-rounder. With their first pick of the draft's second day, New England selected Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk as a potential target for Maye. Analysis of every Patriots pick from Mike Reiss

The Jets got some additional help at a tackle position that has been an issue, selecting Olu Fashanu with their first-round pick. Analysis of every Jets pick from Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

The Ravens are perpetually in need of cornerback help, it seems, and selecting Clemson CB Nate Wiggins with their first-round pick seemingly fills a hole there. Analysis of every Ravens pick from Jamison Hensley

The Bengals got more protection for quarterback Joe Burrow in the first round, selecting Georgia tackle Amarius Mims with their opening pick of the 2024 event. Analysis of every Bengals pick from Ben Baby

The Browns are scheduled to make their first selection of the 2024 draft on Friday, when they hold the 22nd pick of the second round. Analysis of every Browns pick from Daniel Oyefusi

The Steelers went the offensive line route for their first selection of the 2024 draft, taking Washington lineman Troy Fautanu to help protect new Pittsburgh quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Analysis of every Steelers pick from Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

The Texans are scheduled to make their first selection of the 2024 draft on Friday, where they hold the 10th pick of the second round. Analysis of every Texans pick from D.J. Bien-Aime

The Colts got the first defensive player of the 2024 draft -- at No. 15 overall -- when they selected UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu. Analysis of every Colts pick from Stephen Holder

The Jaguars made a deal with the Vikings and traded down to No. 23, where they spent their first-round pick on LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Analysis of every Jaguars pick from Michael DiRocco

The Titans got stronger in the trenches with their first-round pick, selecting Alabama lineman JC Latham with the No. 7 selection. With its first pick of the draft's second day, Tennessee chose Texas defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat in the early second round. Analysis of every Titans pick from Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

The Broncos continued the historic run of quarterbacks in the 2024 draft, selecting former Washington and Auburn quarterback Bo Nix as the team's first QB choice of the Sean Payton era. Analysis of every Broncos pick from Jeff Legwold

The Chiefs traded up in the first round to get some much-needed wide receiver help, selecting Texas wideout Xavier Worthy as a new target for Patrick Mahomes. Analysis of every Chiefs pick from Adam Teicher

After weeks of speculation that they would select a quarterback, the Raiders -- making their choice just after six quarterbacks were taken in the first 12 picks -- claimed Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. Analysis of every Raiders pick from Paul Gutierrez

After rampant speculation that they would deal their first-round pick, the Chargers instead stood pat at No. 5 and selected Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt to help protect quarterback Justin Herbert. The Bolts did make a trade early in round two, dealing with the Patriots to select Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey with the No. 34 overall pick. Analysis of every Chargers pick from Kris Rhim

NFC EAST

The Cowboys traded down in the first round, but landed a player of need when they tabbed tackle Tyler Guyton from Oklahoma with the No. 29 overall selection. Analysis of every Cowboys pick from Todd Archer

The Giants didn't pick a quarterback in the first round but did identify some skill position help, selecting LSU wideout Malik Nabers as a target for Daniel Jones. Analysis of every Giants pick from Jordan Raanan

The Eagles added some talent to the defensive side of the ball with their first-round pick, tabbing CB Quinyon Mitchell out of Toledo with their initial 2024 selection. Analysis of every Eagles pick from Tim McManus

The Commanders delivered on the widespread belief that they would select quarterback Jayden Daniels with their first-round pick, a splashy first selection of the Dan Quinn/Josh Harris era. With their initial second-round pick, Washington chose Illinois defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton Analysis of every Commanders pick from John Keim

NFC NORTH

The Bears' selection of Caleb Williams at No. 1 was not unexpected, but what Chicago would do with the No. 9 pick remained something of a mystery before the team took Washington wideout Rome Odunze to pair with Williams. Analysis of every Bears pick from Courtney Cronin

The Lions made a move up in the first round, swapping picks with Dallas to take cornerback Terrion Arnold at No. 24. Analysis of every Lions pick from Eric Woodyard

The Packers targeted offensive line help for quarterback Jordan Love, selecting Arizona's Jordan Morgan to help them in the trenches. Analysis of every Packers pick from Rob Demovsky

The Vikings traded up after all -- but just one spot -- swapping with the Jets for the right to draft Michigan's J.J. McCarthy at No. 11. Minnesota made another deal later in the first, moving up from No. 23 to No. 17 in a deal with the Jaguars and using that pick on Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner. Analysis of every Vikings pick from Kevin Seifert

NFC SOUTH

The Falcons pulled off the true stunner of the first round, adding Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to a roster that already included free agent acquisition Kirk Cousins. With their first pick of Day 2, Atlanta swung a deal with Arizona and selected Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro with the No. 35 overall pick. Analysis of every Falcons pick from Marc Raimondi

The Panthers were not scheduled to have a first-round pick but pulled off a trade as the night was drawing to a close, securing the No. 32 pick from the Bills and using it on South Carolina wideout Xavier Legette. Analysis of every Panthers pick from David Newton

Offensive line help for Derek Carr proved to be the Saints' top priority in Round 1, with Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga the choice at No. 14 for Dennis Allen's squad. Analysis of every Saints pick from Katherine Terrell

The Bucs continued the trend of NFC South teams selecting offensive line talent, with Duke center Graham Barton brought in to help protect Baker Mayfield. Analysis of every Bucs pick from Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

The Cardinals got their guy at No. 4, making it official with Marvin Harrison Jr. in a move that will raise expectations in the desert. Later in the first, Arizona picked up Missouri edge rusher Darius Robinson at No. 27. Analysis of every Cardinals pick from Josh Weinfuss

The Rams spent a rare first-round pick on Florida State pass-rusher Jared Verse, a new playmaker for first-year defensive coordinator Chris Shula. In the early second round, the Rams swung a trade with Carolina to select Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske with the No. 39 overall pick. Analysis of every Rams pick from Sarah Barshop

The 49ers spent the No. 31 overall pick on wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, a move that could have implications for San Francisco wideout Brandon Aiyuk's future with the team. Analysis of every 49ers pick from Nick Wagoner

Seattle went defense in the first draft of the Mike Macdonald era, selecting Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II with the No. 16 overall pick. Analysis of every Seahawks pick from Brady Henderson