MIAMI -- The 2024 NFL draft (on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) began Thursday, April 25, in Detroit. The Washington Commanders are scheduled to make nine of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 2 selection of the first round.

ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the Commanders' selections as they are made.

A look at each of Washington's scheduled selections:

Given his running ability, Daniels could start right away in Washington. Joneleit/Icon Sportswire

Round 1: No. 2: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

My take: In Adam Peters' first draft as Commanders' general manager, he opted for Daniels over J.J. McCarthy and Drake Maye. If Peters got the right man then Washington finally will have a solution to a quarterback problem that has plagued them for decades. Peters' pick will always be judged by the success, or failure, of McCarthy and Maye -- though far less so if Daniels thrives in Washington. If Daniels becomes the quarterback they hope, Washington could finally end decades of subpar play on the field. Its .399 winning percentage over the past 10 years is better than only five teams. The organization has not won 10 games since it last had a dual-threat rookie quarterback in 2012 -- Robert Griffin III. He energized the fan base unlike any player in recent memory, and the hope for Washington is that Daniels will do the same. But the Commanders need that fire to burn longer than one year, as it did with Griffin.

Key stat: One. That's the number of Washington quarterbacks who have been the primary starter for four or more seasons since Joe Theismann last played in 1985. And that one quarterback, Mark Rypien, last played for the team in 1993. Since that time Washington has started 32 different quarterbacks, and only two, Jason Campbell and Kirk Cousins, have started 13 or more games in three consecutive seasons. In other words, the quarterback turnover has been a problem. It's no coincidence that, since winning the Super Bowl after the 1991 season, Washington has not posted an 11-win regular season and has won just three playoff games.

Will he start as a rookie?: Heck yes. The real question will be whether he starts from Day 1 or not, but considering Washington is not in a must-win year it can afford to start a rookie quarterback right away. The Commanders have a new owner, general manager and coach and have a long-term plan to turn around the organization. Washington signed Marcus Mariota as a backup in free agency, and general manager Adam Peters said they were fine with letting him start if a rookie wasn't ready. But part of the appeal for Daniels is that his ability to escape pressure because of his speed and quickness allows him to make an impact earlier than most rookie quarterbacks.

What's next: The Commanders have five picks in the second and third rounds so they can fill a lot of holes and add what they need most: good, young talent. Washington could opt to trade back into the first round to pick a left tackle, the most glaring need to fill. The Commanders lack a long-term starting option at the position and brought in tackles such as Amarius Mims, Jordan Morgan and Roger Rosengarten -- there's a chance they could stay at 36 or 40 and land one of them. Washington also wants to add an edge rusher, cornerback and tight end -- and could find a player at each spot Friday.

