PITTSBURGH -- The 2024 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 25 and will be held in Detroit. The Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to make seven of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 20 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the Steelers' selections as they are made.

A look at each of Pittsburgh's scheduled selections:

Round 1, No. 20: Troy Fautanu, Washington

My take: The board fell in such a way that the Steelers had their pick of the draft's top centers and cornerbacks, but the team opted instead to select an offensive tackle with their first-round pick for the second year in a row. Though his frame suggests he's capable of moving inside, Fautanu is a readymade starter at left tackle. Coach Mike Tomlin said they "legitimately see" Fautanu as a tackle, and he figures to displace current starter Dan Moore Jr., who's started nearly every game at the position since he was drafted in 2021. That would pair him with Broderick Jones at right tackle, last year's first-round pick, who started 11 games a rookie.

Does he have any ties to the Steelers: Not only did the Steelers meet with him at the combine, attend his Pro Day and host him for a top-30 visit in Pittsburgh, but Fautanu grew up as a massive Steelers fan. He wore No. 43 in high school in honor of the original Pittsburgh Troy: Troy Polamalu, who like Fautanu, is Samoan. Now the two share even more similarities as two Steelers' first-round picks.

What we're hearing about Fautanu: "His relationship with the game is a pure one, man. He's a competitor. He loves football, he loves the things that come with football, based on talking to those around him, the preparation things, the training, the practice. He's a black and gold type of a guy." -- Mike Tomlin, on what qualities made Fautanu stand out.

What's next: After spurning centers and cornerbacks in favor of Fautanu, look for the Steelers to prioritize those positions, along with wide receiver. Though the Steelers have players on the roster who could play center, they lack a true starter at the position, and they need a cornerback to pair with Joey Porter Jr., last year's No. 32 overall pick. Plus, wide receiver is also a need and the Steelers have done well selecting receivers in the second round, last picking up George Pickens in 2022.