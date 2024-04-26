Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- The 2024 NFL draft kicked off Thursday night from Detroit, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took Graham Barton with the No. 26 pick.

ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the Bucs' selections as they are made.

A look at each of Tampa Bay's scheduled selections:

Round 1, No. 26 overall: Graham Barton, G, Duke

My take: The Bucs got their top pick of an interior offensive lineman in Barton, who can immediately step in to fill the void left by center Ryan Jensen's retirement. While all but four of Barton's offensive snaps over the last three seasons have come at left tackle -- where he allowed just one sack in 2023 and two in 2022 -- he played 446 snaps at center as a freshman, which is his most natural fit and what caught the Bucs' eye. He plays with a great base, a good anchor and a "nasty temperament" that the Bucs' front office covets.

What we're hearing about Barton: "[He] played center his freshman year, COVID year when there was an injury," general manager Jason Licht said. "They threw him in there [at center] really without any practice during training camp and all that stuff at center, and he really went in there and played lights out at center," adding that he loves his "tenacious" playing style. "He reminded me a little bit of -- and a lot of us of -- Ali [Marpet]. Got some Ryan Jensen in him, which is a very good thing too, and personality of Tristan Wirfs, so get some pretty good lab work there."

Key stat: The Bucs had a 59.6% run block win rate at center last season and a 90.7% pass block win rate that was 26th among centers.

What's next: While the top tier edge rushers are off the board in Laiatu Latu, Dallas Turner and Jared Verse, they have options tomorrow night with Adisa Isaac, Marshawn Kneeland and Chris Braswell. At cornerback, Cooper DeJean and Kool-Aid McKinstry are both still available. At guard, Christian Haynes and Cooper Beebe are also on the board.

Remaining picks

Round 2: No. 57

Round 3: No. 89

Round 3: No. 92 (from Detroit)

Round 4: No. 125

Round 6: No. 220*

Round 7: No. 246

Note: An asterisk denotes a compensatory selection.