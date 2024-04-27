Houston Texans 2024 NFL draft picks: Selection analysis

Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- The 2024 NFL draft kicked off Thursday in Detroit, but The Houston Texans elected to trade out of the Day 1 last month.

ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the Texans' selections as they are made.

Here's a look at each of Houston's scheduled selections:

Round 2, No. 42 overall: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Florida

My take:​​ The Texans went young and drafted to fill their cornerback need after not being aggressive in free agency. Lassiter was second-team All-Sec in 2023 after finishing with eight pass breakups and is known for having good cover skills. The Texans let Steven Nelson walk in the offseason but signed two former top-10 picks from the 2020 draft class in Jeff Okudah, and C.J. Henderson to one-year deals. But this will be Okudah and Henderson's third team in five seasons. So Lassiter may give them a long term answer.

Will he start as a rookie? The Texans have a vacant cornerback spot across from Derek Stingley Jr and Lassiter will have every opportunity to earn it. His main competitors are Okudah and Henderson, but both are on one-year deals. So if Lassiter performs well enough in practice, it'll be his job. Since the Texans don't have a proven long-term answer opposite Stingley, the Texans are hoping a guy like Lassiter could become just that.

Round 2, No. 59: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame

My take: The Texans invested more valuable capital into the offensive line with this selection. Fisher showed versatility during his college career by playing left and right tackle. The Texans starting tackles are set with Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard, but the depth behind them is unproven and have only five total players at the position. If Howard or Tunsil miss games, which they did in 2023, they would have a talented backup in Fisher to step in at either spot.

Will he start as a rookie? Fisher would start if Tunsil or Howard missed a game. But as long as the expensive duo are healthy, they'll be in the starting lineup. This move was more about the depth behind them. Fisher gives them a developmental and cost effective piece instead of relying on players on one-year deals like Charlie Heck, David Sharpe and Jaylon Thomas.

Round 3, No. 78: Calen Bullock, S, USC

My take: The Texans added to a safety room that had questions going into 2024. Safety Jimmie Ward's 2023 season ended on injured reserve (quad), and he's entering the last year of his deal and turns 33 in July. The Texans also wanted to add competition to Jalen Pitre, who regressed in Year 2 (zero interceptions after having five as a rookie). Bullock adds more competition to the room and could push for a starting role.

Key stat for this player: Bullock is a ballhawk as he had nine interceptions in his college career. Pitre and Ward combined for one interception last year so adding a player capable of taking the ball away could elevate the defense in 2024. Bullock's ability to create takeaways could help him push for a starting role even though Pitre was a second-round pick and Ward is a veteran.

What's next: The Texans added two defensive backs and an offensive tackle on Day 2 of the draft, but they could add more talent at defensive tackle after losing their 2023 starters in Sheldon Rankins and Maliek Collins. They have their free agency signing in Denico Autry, but under coach DeMeco Ryans, he'll always push for more defensive linemen. The Texans have four players on one-year deals on the interior piece of the unit and could use development talent on a rookie contract to build for the future.

